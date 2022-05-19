Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening this week of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Maysville, adding to the network of offices to provide modern licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians.

The new office is located at 668 Kenton Station Road and operating hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

“We continue to expand access to Driver Licensing Regional Offices as one of three ways Kentuckians can now renew a driver’s licenses or state,” Beshear said. “Kentuckians have more choices, like opting for a REAL ID version that’s accepted for air travel and military base access, renewing online or by mail, or choosing an eight-year card lifespan.”

The new Maysville office is the 25th KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office, with at least six more offices planned to open this summer. Residents from any Kentucky county– regardless of where they live– may visit any regional office to request, replace or renew a driving credential. While Kentucky State Police will continue to oversee driver testing, some testing sites are housed inside Driver Licensing Regional Offices. Applicants requiring written or skills testing must schedule an appointment online at assigned locations by visiting kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.

More than 160,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never available before. More information on the services offered through each renewal method is available here.

Kentuckians can visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in customers are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations and guests are encouraged to visit this page to check the status of walk-in services before visiting an office.

First-time REAL ID applicants must visit a KYTC regional office in person, with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a personalized list of required documents to bring when applying, visit realidky.com.

For years, circuit court clerks provided driver’s licenses and state identification card services in each county, but a majority of clerks asked KYTC to take over issuing REAL IDs. Legislation passed in 2020 that transitioned REAL ID services, as well as other driver license and state ID services, to KYTC. The migration of services will be completed by June 30, 2022.

“This is next-level driver licensing in Kentucky. This transition has been years in the making, in coordination and cooperation with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Association. Circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court duties, while at the regional offices, driver licensing is our only business,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.