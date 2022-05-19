Students looking for careers in healthcare, human services, human resources and information technology now have new program options to help jumpstart their careers at Maysville Community and Technical College.

All coursework for these programs will be available to students beginning in the fall semester.

Health Science Technology and Human Services are both brand new programs, while career tracks in Human Resources and Cloud Computing are options being added to existing programs in the college’s Business and Related Technologies division.

The Human Services program prepares students for careers in social, community, education, behavioral health services and other related fields. Classes include a focus on human services, general education and technical skills preparing graduates for positions in service agencies and healthcare institutions.

Human Services graduates often pursue careers in social work, as addition and rehabilitation counselors as well as positions related to probation and corrections.

“Expanding our curriculum to include the Human Services program is a direct result of working with our area behavioral health providers,” says program coordinator and Liberal Arts and Education division chair Melinda Walker. “Graduates of this program are much needed and will have a direct impact on the quality of life of those they serve.”

The new Health Science Technology offering prepares students for opportunities in the growing healthcare and health-related services career fields. The program is designed for students seeking entry-level jobs as well as those currently employed individuals wishing to broaden their skills for career advancement.

Many of the core general education courses required for the HST degree are shared by other allied health programs available at the college. This provides an easy transition into medical assisting, nursing, physical therapist assistant, respiratory care, medical laboratory technician or other selective admission programs.

Given the growing need for healthcare workers, HST is also eligible for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship which will cover 100% of the cost of tuition for the program after all other financial aid and scholarships are applied.

The Business and Related Technologies division has also expanded its curriculum for the fall. Their Human Resource Management option prepares students for entry-level positions in human resources and related occupations. Coursework introduces methods of corporate recruiting, training, employee compensation and more.

“The workplace is changing,” says and division chair Natasha Mattox. “Employers need help attracting, training and retaining a modern workforce, that is what this program is designed to do.”

The division has also added a Cloud Computing Technologies track option to its existing Computer Information Technology program.

The CCT Track covers the fundamentals of building IT infrastructure using cloud-based technologies such as Amazon Web Services. The track is designed to teach future cloud technologists how to optimize the use of cloud-based services and how these services fit into cloud-based solutions.

Summer and Fall Classes are registering now at MCTC. Students interested in these, or any program offered at MCTC can get started by visiting maysville.kctcs.edu.