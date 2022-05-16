FLEMINGSBURG — With the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s spring mowing season now underway, motorists should use caution and watch for slow-moving equipment on the region’s roads.

The agency also wants to remind everyone that private signs and advertising are not allowed on state highway rights of way.

As weather allows in May and June, crews will have tractors out on state highways mowing roadsides in northeast Kentucky counties – Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan.

Safety vehicles will move along with crews to warn traffic of mowers ahead. Please use caution and avoid passing mowers, especially on narrow two-lane roadways. When possible, crews will move aside to let traffic pass.

On four-lane highways, move over and slow down when passing mowing crews. By late May, contractors will begin mowing on US 23 in Boyd and Greenup counties, on the AA Highway in Mason, Lewis, Carter, and Greenup counties, on I-64 in Bath, Rowan, Carter, and Boyd counties, and other highways.

ALL SIGNS ILLEGAL ON RIGHT OF WAY

Kentucky law and Transportation Cabinet policy prohibit the placement of non-official signs or markers of any type – for businesses, political campaigns, yard sales or other advertising – on state highway rights of way, utility poles, guardrails, highway fences, or on road signs.

Illegally placed signs can be a safety hazard for highway crews and property owners because mowers can throw metal stakes or sign debris great distances.

Signs can also disrupt ditch cleaning or other roadway maintenance, can become a distraction for motorists, and can block the view of side roads and approaching vehicles, and can endanger those who run off the roadway.

Where right-of-way markers or fences are not visible, in general, all signage should be behind sidewalks or behind the ditch line and outside areas commonly mowed or maintained by highway crews. On four-lane highways with controlled access or limited access, no signs or other materials should be placed on the highway side of the fence or on the fence itself.

The Kentucky Department of Highways can remove illegal signs at any time as needed. Signs that are removed will be held at state maintenance facilities for a short period of time and may be picked up at those locations by the owner or a representative with proper identification. Unclaimed signs will be discarded.

Employees who remove signs are acting in the best interest of all motorists and maintenance crews. The Transportation Cabinet appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding.