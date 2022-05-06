Maysville Community and Technical College held its second annual Trade Wars competition on April 29.

Approximately 400 students from 13 schools were welcomed to the college’s Rowan Campus for the day-long event.

MCTC Trade Wars is a skills-based competition designed to provide Area Technology Center and high school students with the opportunity to share the skills and techniques that they have learned at their local ATC’s.

Students competed in a variety of event categories including Air Conditioning Technology, Automotive Technology, Computerized Manufacturing and Machining, Construction Technology, Electrical Technology, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Medical Assisting, Practical Nursing as well as Welding Technology.

At the end of the day, students left with much more than bragging rights. Thanks to generous donations from the event’s sponsors every winner was rewarded with prizes of their choice.

“We wanted every competitor to be able to walk away with something,” said event organizer and MCTC Welding Instructor Nick Pecco. “Obviously, the higher their rank the better the prizes. These students and their teachers have worked hard to be here today and they all deserve to be rewarded.”

Prizes included everything from hand tools, apparel and accessories provided by Fastenal, to Dewalt cordless power tools.

“Two schools even won Miller welder packages to take back to their classes,” said Pecco. “In total, an estimated $10,000 was given out in prizes, tools and scholarships throughout the day.”

Additionally, each competition category winner was provided an MCTC Trade Wars Champion banner to take back and hang with pride at their school.

“The goal of MCTC Trade Wars is to get students excited about the opportunities that a career and technical education can provide,” said event organizer and MCTC Director of Recruiting, Natalee Brown. “The future of Kentucky’s workforce is tech and there is no better place for those students to get their start than in our local ATC’s and right here at MCTC.”

The event also featured a career and vendor fair highlighting area business partners, as well as various programs of study at the college. Activities included an impaired driving simulator provided by Kentucky State Police Post 8 in Morehead and the College Info Road Show truck from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, better known as KHEAA.

“This was an exciting day for our team at MCTC,” said Brown, adding that the first MCTC Trade Wars event was held in 2019, but had been put on pause during the pandemic.

“We’ve already begun planning for next year,” she said.

Competition category winners include:

Air Conditioning Technology — Champion,Harrison County ATC

Automotive Technology — Champion, Mason County Career Magnet School

Computerized Manufacturing and Machining — Champion, Mason County Career Magnet School

Electrical Technology — Champion, Bath County High School/Montgomery County ATC

Industrial Maintenance Technology — Champion, Harrison County ATC

Medical Assisting — Champion, Emily Elam, Rowan County Senior High School

Nursing Technology — Champion, Riley Mays, Rowan County Senior High School

Welding Technology — Welding, Tee Joint, Champion Josh Bex, Mason County Career Magnet School; Welding, V Groove, Champion Alex Wallace, Carter County High School; Welding, Mig, Champion Foster Meade Career and Tech Center; Welding, Pipe, Champion, Morgan County ATC.

Sponsors of MCTC Trade Wars included Stober Drives, Miller Electric Mfg., American Welding and Gas, Link-Belt Cranes, UA Local 502, Local 452, Local 248, Local 798, SMX Staffing, C&C Industrial, The Walker Co., Dewalt, Fastenal, AgPro/John Deere, Swartz Pipeline, Regal Rexnord, Fleming-Mason Energy Cooperative and Concord Tank Corporation.