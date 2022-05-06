FRANKFORT — In an effort to protect those who protect us, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is joining the Kentucky State Police, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Maysville Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s

Office to promote the “Slow Down and Move Over” message to Kentucky drivers.

“Every day on our roadways, emergency responders and public safety personnel put their lives at risk to protect the citizens of the commonwealth,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Slowing down and moving over is something we owe these dedicated professionals who provide a valuable, and often dangerous, public service.”

Kentucky passed its Move Over law in 2003 requiring motorists to move over to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency vehicle or public safety vehicle with flashing lights. If changing lanes is impossible or unsafe, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to do so can result in fines, jail time or both.

Local law enforcement officers with MPD and MCSO will take part in a traffic safety detail involving Move Over/Slow Down, Friday, from 7-11 a.m., on Kentucky 9 AA highway and/or U.S. 62/68.

“Please move over to the farthest lane of traffic from a stopped emergency vehicle when it is safe to do so,” officials said. Failure to do so will result in the issuing of a citation, according to officers in charge of the local effort, MPD Assistant Chief Chris Conley and MCSO Deputy Cameron Griffin.

“Our goal is to create a safe and equitable transportation system for all Kentuckians, including our first responders,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “While some drivers may believe that moving over is just a courtesy, it is not – it’s the law.”

The law protects all first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, safety service patrols and towing vehicles.

“Imagine trying to do your job as vehicles fly past you at alarming speeds,” said KSP Captain Paul Blanton. “Think about it the next time you see those flashing lights ahead.”

Unfortunately, first responders are still killed every year by drivers who fail to move over. According to NHTSA, since 2017, there have been 149 law enforcement officers alone killed in traffic-related incidents.

“We are used to working in dangerous situations; however, our risk increases when a vehicle speeds past us,” said Blanton. “Giving first responders the space we need allows us to perform our job safely and effectively.”

Emergency personnel can only do so much to keep themselves safe on the side of the road. The rest of the responsibility falls on other motorists.

“Stay alert, slow down and move over,” said Gray. “Those are three simple yet critical actions that will save lives.”

All 50 states have enacted “Move Over” laws. The first law originated in South Carolina in 1996, with Hawaii becoming the final state to enact legislation in 2012.