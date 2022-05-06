The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association awarded its 22nd Annual Law Day Scholarship to John Cordle of the Augusta Independent High School on May 4, 2022. Presenting the award was Delores Baker, Law Day Chairperson of the Mason-Bracken County Bar Association. John was presented with a scholarship check for $500.

The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association awards a $500 scholarship annually in conjunction with the National Law Day Celebration which occurs each May 1. The scholarship is open to any graduating senior from Mason County High School, Bracken County High School, St. Patrick High School, or Augusta Independent High School. The winner must write an essay on the Law Day theme as set forth by the American Bar Association. This year’s theme was “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change”.

John’s award-winning essay follows:

Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change

The world is constantly changing, and America with it. American society today looks nothing like it did in 1787 when the Constitution was first written. The United States Constitution set up the original governing principles for America, established the federal government, and laid out protections from the government for citizens. Many people today revere the Constitution, and though it is an amazing document in many respects, it is also an undeniably flawed document. Even the founders themselves understood this and provided the ability to amend the document with Article V. Constitutional Amendments show that as society changes, the constitution also changes. But how much should or can the constitution change?

The Constitution has changed considerably since it was first written, with the addition of 27 amendments. Most of this change, however, came within about the first 200 years of the United States’ existence. Since 1972, the Constitution has only been amended once. Surely the world has changed enough in 50 years to garner more than one new Constitutional Amendment. The document, however, shows no change since 1992. Is this because the Constitution has now been perfected? Were 27 Amendments enough to take the document from good to perfect in 205 years? Surely not. With the way the world is rapidly changing, more change has to be necessary. So why hasn’t the document changed in the last 30 years?

Are members of Congress less willing to change the document than they used to be? Perhaps the lack of change is because of increased political polarity in recent years. The amendment process is tough, time-consuming, and requires a lot of support. Bipartisan support for any proposed amendment today would be highly unlikely. If Constitutional change was necessary, it very well may not get done. This could be highly problematic.

With polarization effectively suspending the prospect of change at the federal level, the answer to this problem may be less federal power and more state power. The citizens of a certain state would have more in common with each other than they would have in common with the citizens of a state on the other side of the country, and maybe even with the citizens of their neighboring state. States can legislate themselves better than the federal government can.

Localizing the majority of the political process would remove the need for extreme amounts of change at the federal level. A small and limited federal government, like the one Thomas Jefferson envisioned, would make many federal amendments, including those that are both proposed and ratified, unnecessary. States could, for the most part, take care of themselves. This is not to say a federal presence is unnecessary. There are some who may make that case, but it is not essential. A limited federal presence and a more decentralized government could help instill the needed changes that die at the hands of federal political polarization.

The ever-changing nature of the world shows the need for a changing Constitution. Although the document has indeed changed over the years, that change has stalled over the last 50 years. The increased political polarization in America has led to a suspension of federal change. That could change with a shift of power and focus to the states. In times of extreme change throughout the world, the only way to survive may be to institute an extreme change in the American system.