GEAR UP or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs is a competitive federal grant program designed to increase the high school graduation and college enrollment and success of students in some communities.

Four ninth-grade students from Augusta Independent School have been selected to participate in this year’s 2022 GEAR UP Summer Academy, officials said. They include Mason Colemire, Nicole Nickoson, Katelyn Wilson and Jesse Deiter.

During the summer, students will spend three weeks on a college campus at either Morehead State University or Eastern Kentucky University where they will receive hands-on instruction from college professors, live in college dorms, enjoy campus amenities, and visit local attractions at no cost to them.

Students underwent a competitive application process that considered GPA, an essay, and attendance from over 130 applications across the state with only 30 students selected per college campus.

In addition to working directly with participating students, families and schools to increase successful transition to and through postsecondary education in communities, GEAR UP Kentucky partners with other relevant organizations such as KHEAA, Kentucky Campus Compact and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to help promote college-going statewide and increase access to college readiness and transition resources, information and support.