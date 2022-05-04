A new era of driver licensing has been ushered in across most of Kentucky as driver licensing services shift from the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county to Driver Licensing Regional Offices by June 30.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday revealed seven more locations for future regional offices, including one in Maysville.

The announcement did not come as a surprise to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill who said he, along with Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill and City Manager Matt Wallingford have been working to secure a site for Maysville.

“I can confirm that we’ve had significant conversations regarding the siting of a Regional Driver Licensing Office here in Maysville and Mason County,” McNeill said.

He said traveling significant distances to renew or obtain a license was not ideal for area residents.

“Asking citizens of Mason, Bracken, Lewis, and Fleming Counties to travel to Morehead for licensing services represents a hardship and an issue Mayor Cotterill and I have been working on for some time,” McNeill said.

To accelerate access to more Kentuckians, temporary office locations will open by the end of June with plans to expand capacity or move to a future permanent location within the city.

“On Team Kentucky, we’re working every day to make sure all government services offered are up to the standard our families deserve,” Beshear said. “Driver’s licenses aren’t just credentials. They’re keys. They unlock so many other doors, like making your voice heard in an election, being able to drive to school or work as you pursue your goals or being able to travel on a plane or visit a military base to see loved ones.”

McNeill said a temporary site has been offered for the center as the search continues for a permanent site continues.

“…the city of Maysville and Mason County have offered an option for immediate relief in the form of a temporary office site in order to expedite bringing these services to our regional citizens. While we do not have a lease signed, we’re very optimistic this will work. Once we have the temporary site leased, we can release additional details such as location and an opening timetable,” McNeill said.

“I am extremely excited that the state recognized the city of Maysville as a regional market hub and an ideal location for a centralized Drivers Licensing Office,” Cotterill said. “Understanding the time factor in the bidding process and setting up a permanent location, the city of Maysville and Mason County stepped in to locate space for a temporary office so these vital services could begin sooner rather than later. City Manager Matt Wallingford and County Judge Executive Owen McNeill identified city-owned property where a temporary office could happen quickly bringing services to citizens knowing the economic and time burden the hour drive has created. The cooperation and support from both city and county departments has been phenomenal and preparations have already began ensuring a quick turnaround time.”

“On the surface, having these services here in Mason County is a win and equates to parents not having to take off to get their kids a license or traveling to Morehead, only to recognize you’ve not brought the correct paperwork, and having to return on another day,” McNeill said. “At a higher level, the traffic these regional offices bring will only underscore Maysville’s and Mason County’s growing importance as the regional leader for services in Northeastern Kentucky. A regional center will bring traffic from all of our contiguous counties, additional traffic that will shop, eat and explore our welcoming community.”

“We appreciate the state recognizing the importance of this issue here locally and their willingness to address it. I’d be remiss in not acknowledging the professionalism of the Commonwealth’s Public Properties Division as well. They’ve been phenomenal to work with. I’ll be excited to have this project completed, with a permanent site up and running,” McNeill said.

There are 23 Driver Licensing Regional Offices strategically located across the state to serve residents from any Kentucky county. KYTC staff will make periodic “Pop-up Driver Licensing” visits to counties without a regional office to offer on-site application and renewal services, Beshear said.

“This transition to a modern, secure network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices has been years in the making, in coordination and cooperation with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Association,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court duties, while at the regional offices, driver licensing is our only business.”

More than 150,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never before available. Kentuckians also have the option of renewing a license for eight years instead of the usual four years.

To learn more about how to renew your license in-person, online or by mail, click here. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online at drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations.

Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or Department of Defense-issued military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification once federal enforcement begins May 3, 2023.

First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office. Specific documentation is required. An interactive quiz that populates a personalized list of

Kentucky State Police will continue to administer all permit and license testing. Testing services are offered Monday through Friday by appointment. Kentuckians who need written, driving or vision testing for a permit, driver’s license or CDL must schedule an appointment online at kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing. Some KSP testing sites are within Driver Licensing Regional Offices and residents are assigned to conduct testing in specific locations based on where they live.