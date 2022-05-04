Scammers have a new trick up their sleeves, one that could increase their odds of successfully scamming local residents, Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said.

Boggs said his office has learned that residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Mason County deputy and even use a legitimate deputy’s name. The caller informs the victim that they have a warrant for his or her arrest. In order to avoid the arrest, the victim is told to secure gift cards for the caller.

Boggs said the scammers have even managed to spoof his office’s phone number to further enhance their odds of a successful scam.

The sheriff said his office would never call someone to let them know a warrant had been issued for their arrest. Instead, he said, deputies would visit the person who was named on the warrant. He also said his office does not take payments for warrants. Those payments would be made to the court clerk or the detention center, he said.

Finally, no agency would ever ask for gift cards as payment for a legal issue, Boggs said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission’s website, to avoid scams:

— Block unwanted calls and text messages.

— Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect.

— Resist the pressure to act immediately.

— Know how scammers tell you to pay.

— Stop and talk to someone you trust.

Boggs urged area residents to always use caution in financial transactions as scammers continue to up their game.

“It’s only going to get worse,” he warned.