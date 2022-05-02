FRANKFORT — Maysville artist Lu Fuller has had a painting selected to hang in the Capitol Rotunda, in Frankfort for the Governor’s Derby Exhibit, an annual initiative coordinated by the Kentucky Arts Council.

The painting titled “May’s Lick, Main Street” is an original watercolor and will be on display along with 55 other artists from the state.

The exhibit theme is “Tell Us a Story” which should reflect stories, memories, experiences, people, and places that carry on the rich tradition of Kentucky‘s oral history.

“The quiet charm of small-town America is reflected in my painting of May’s Lick, Kentucky close to where I live,” Fuller said.

This exhibit is on display May 7 – June 1 in the Capitol Rotunda 700 Capital Avenue in Frankfort and is part of the Governor’s Derby Celebration.

The Governor’s Derby Exhibit is open to the public during regular State Capitol building hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.