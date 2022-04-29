According to Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, the United States is out of the pandemic phase of COVID-19 and is now in a transitional phase of the disease that killed nearly 1 million Americans.

And looking at a map of the commonwealth that has turned from red a few months ago to all green, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said “we are in a good place.”

Beshear said that all 120 Kentucky counties remain green on the state’s COVID-19 community level map for the second week in a row, representing both low incidence rate of the virus and low numbers of hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The governor reported some positive news that now 70 percent of Kentuckians 5 and older have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 77 percent of those who are 18 years old and up have been vaccinated.

Locally, COVID-19 is also not the issue it once was, according to Buffalo Trace Health District Director Victor McKay.

“Things have slowed down quite a bit in relation to COVID-19 and operations here at the Mason County Health Center are starting to return to normal, McKay said.

McKay said the county went from recording 1,417 positive COVID-19 tests in January to 269 in February to just 13 positive tests recorded through Wednesday.

Contact tracing was at a breaking point the first of the year and has decreased to just a handful of cases a week, he said.

“I can’t tell how relieved I am for our clinic team and contact tracing associates as well. They dug their heels in and did what had to be done during those stressful times,” McKay said.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccine has dipped sharply as well, McKay said.

“We have seen an uptick in the request for COVID-19 vaccine second boost doses. It was made available a few weeks ago and we are offering it here at the Mason County Health Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays and also at the Robertson County Health Center on Thursdays as well,” he said.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccine second dose boosters, first, second and booster doses are all available at both health centers,” McKay said.

”We continue to offer vaccine to children five years to eleven years of age as well. Anyone interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccine may do so my registering online at www.buffalotracehealth.com or by calling 606-564-9447 to schedule an appointment,” he said.

McKay said his team will continue to keep an eye on any changes in COVID numbers.

“As normal operations resume, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 activities with state officials and the CDC and keep the public informed if anything should change,” he said.