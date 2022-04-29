Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Maysville Police Department is getting involved.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Locally, MPD Officer Justin Merrill will be set up for the event in front of the Maysville WalMart store from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We encourage anyone with expired/unused medications to bring them to Officer Merrill on Saturday,” officials with MPD said.

Anyone who cannot make it to the location should be aware that the Maysville Police Department has a medication disposal box in the front lobby of the department at 212 Government Street which may be accessed day and night throughout the year.

“This event, which happens twice a year, is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs at locations in communities throughout the country,” according to information from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Get Smart About Drugs website.

The October 2021 Take Back Day brought in 744,082 pounds (372 Tons) of medication nationwide

That brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA through the program since the fall of 2010 to more than 15.2 million pounds of medication, officials said.