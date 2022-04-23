VANCEBURG — Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead are investigating a fire that resulted in the discovery of two bodies, officials said.

On Thursday, KSP received a call for assistance from Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with a fatal house fire, police said. The structure fire occurred on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators said they located two sets of unidentifiable human remains.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification, according to police.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Coroner’s Office and Lewis County Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.