The quest to raise funds to restore Maysville’s Market Street fountain has led to even more discoveries about the iconic fixture and a decision to expand the goal.

Just last week, local business owner Norbert Gallenstein said he was launching an effort to raise funds to replicate the top of the original 1880s fountain. In the week since, donors have contributed more than $16,000 toward the cause.

The fountain as it now exists is only part of the original piece and a grainy photo taken in the late 1800s-early 1900s was, until recently, the only clue as to what it may have looked like when it was cast. The photo shows the statute in about the same location where it now stands on Market Street.

Gallenstein said he was searching the internet for municipal fountains to perhaps find a clue to the mystery when he came upon an identical fountain located in Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio. The primary difference? The Fostoria fountain was complete.

Sometime after World War II the Maysville fountain was relocated from Market Street to Beechwood Park where it stood until it was returned to Market Street. It was during one of those moves that the top part was broken, lost and probably discarded.

Artist Sam McKinney, who sculpted the bronze buffalo and the Tecumseh relief which are featured at Limestone Park, has agreed to replicate the fountain’s statue, a sculpture which depicts a lady holding a vessel above her head, Gallenstein said. The price tag for the project is $23,500 and Gallenstein and his wife, Jacki have pledged $5,000 of that total, he said.

According to research by local historian Louis Browning, the fountain was donated to Maysville by businessman John Nelson Thomas in about 1884.

“John Nelson Thomas, one of the founders of the 7th District Number 3 Distillery in Mason County, Kentucky, was the son of Amanda (Cooper) and Jacob Thomas. The Old Time Distillery was operated by Mr. Thomas, along with co-founder Henry E. Pogue on property sold to them by Jacob Marsh. In later years the distillery was renamed H. E. Pogue Distillery Company, with Mr. Thomas listed as the owner on insurance forms. The partnership was dissolved, by mutual consent, in 1894,” information from Browning revealed.

Thomas was the uncle of Laura (Miss Lolla) Drake Thomas Browning, wife of Samuel Pearce Browning. S. P. Browning was the father of John Nelson Browning, Samuel Pearce Browning, Jr., and Laurance LeWright Browning,” he said, showing the family connection between Thomas and the founders of Maysville’s Browning Manufacturing.

Why Thomas gave the fountain to the city is unknown but it was placed on Market Street at the time by consensus.

In addition to the missing fountain top, one of the caryatids — the sculptured ladies around the pedestal which supports the fountain bowl — was removed by vandals and later returned to David Cartmell when he was mayor — minus its head, hands and feet, he said.

While initial plans called for the caryatid to be replaced later, Gallenstein said after he was able to raise so much of the original funding goal so fast, he hopes to continue with efforts and have the caryatid repaired and returned to its spot by McKinney. The cost for that project ups the goal another $15,000, he said,

The fountain was designed by the J. W. Fiske & Company of New York City, although the plaque which bears the maker’s name is gone from the Maysville fountain. Fiske was the most prominent American manufacturer of decorative cast iron and cast zinc in the second half of the nineteenth century.

And while the mystery of the Market Street, now the Thomas Fountain,has been solved there remains another. When the Thomas fountain was placed on Market Street another fountain — the Cochran Fountain — was placed in the East End of town. The fate of that fountain is yet to be discovered, Gallenstein said.