MAYSVILLE—One of Mason County Schools’ goals heading into the future is that facilities will be modernized to meet the needs of students, the community and the next-generation workforce.

The school district is accomplishing its mission in many ways, most significantly through the building of a brand new middle school campus.

A drive down Martha Comer Drive, reveals that construction of the 96,551 square foot complex is well underway. When finished, the new middle school will be a distinctive, two-story building that contains a fully equipped library filled with lots of books and punctuated with two fun slides for the students to enjoy. The building also has designated spaces for agricultural, music and artistic endeavors.

By state statute, one wing of the school will be classified as a storm shelter that will provide safe refuge for students and faculty.

Compared to the old middle school building’s small gymnasium area, the new structure’s gym will be large enough for the entire student body to assemble for school activities and sporting events.

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross, said, “Construction is on schedule and on budget to be completed in 2023.”

“$19.7 million of the cost is being paid through urgent needs school funding and wouldn’t have been possible without the second nickel tax,” Ross explained.

The entire bill will come in at $26 million — $19.7 million in urgent needs funding from the state with the remainder paid from money allocated to repair the current middle school.

Ross wants to get the word out that the school district is looking for community partners to occupy the current middle school building when it’s vacated in 2023.

“It is a very large building that could accommodate several organizations,” he said.