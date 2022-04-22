GERMANTOWN — Horses and kids make an excellent combination, and the Mason County 4-H Horse Club is the perfect example of this.

After nearly a two-year-long break due to the pandemic, local horse-loving kids are back in the saddle and ready for many fun-filled equestrian learning activities in the days to come.

The Horse Program is one of the most exciting and beneficial experiences that Kentucky 4-H has to offer. Participation helps youth acquire knowledge and develop life skills that will enable them to become productive members of society while they’re having a blast and making memories that last a lifetime.

The 4-H pledge exemplifies what it means to be a 4-Her and many alumni will remember pledging, “My head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.”

Club members took the pledge and their 4-H spirit very seriously when they gathered at the Germantown Fairgrounds recently to celebrate the Tennessee walking horse and learn everything about the smooth-moving breed.

These horses have a friendly disposition and are known for their running walk — a faster version of the four-beat walk — and their flashy way of going.

Dr. Leslie Perry Collins, and her daughter, Ruth — a 4-Her — presented the distinct breed to club members with their horses Blake, an elegant chestnut gelding, and Stony, a powerful black one. The mother-daughter team exhibited their show horses’ gaits under saddle in western and English styles while Leslie Collins talked about the breed’s history and its many attributes. 4-Hers asked questions and were taught shoeing techniques and how to tie up a horse’s tail in order to keep it clean and encourage growth.

Leslie Collins, who is a world champion rider, gave the 4-Hers these words of wisdom, “If you want to do something don’t let anyone tell you can’t do it. You don’t need an expensive horse or saddle. It’s all about hard work and dedication.”

Following the demonstrations, the 4-Hers took to the arena on foot to enjoy some exercise and team-building games. Next up on their schedule is a field trip to the Phillips’ Rocking P Livestock Farm in Orangeburg for a barrel racing clinic with Kati Ream on May 10.

4-H is open to all youth, ages 9 to 18, and there are no fees to participate in the Mason County Horse Club. For more information contact Trever Cole, Mason County’s 4-H agent at 606-564-6808.