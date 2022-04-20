The Augusta Rotary Club said the Dolley Partin Imagination Library program it established is now opne to all Bracken County preschoolers.

A substantial donation from the Bracken County Public Library and generous donations from many members of the community allowed the program to establish, officials with the club said.

Parents can enroll their children at AugustaRotaryKY.com. or by calling 513-635-7751. Children enrolled will receive a free book each month until their fifth birthday,

In 1995, Dolly started the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in her hometown of Tennessee, to honor her father who was smart and hardworking but never learned to read.

More than 2,000 communities now sponsor this program, which ships over 1 million books monthly worldwide. These books promote early child development and a love of reading for a good start in your child’s life.