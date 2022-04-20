Dozens of bulldozers are lined up and ready to go at the Willowbrook Solar Farm Site.

MOWRYSTOWN, Ohio — On May 4, the Joint Planning Commission will vote on a proposed draft of the Mason County large-scale solar farm ordinance, which will then be sent to the Mason County Fiscal Court for approval, rejection or modification.

At recent JPC meetings, the pros and cons of allowing thousands of Mason County acres to be used for a relatively new industry in this part of the country were discussed and debated. Since the electricity created from these possible solar sites will go to the grid, and not lower energy costs for local residents, and the number of long-term jobs is relatively small compared to other businesses, the main benefit being touted by pro-solar proponents is tax revenue. But no concrete numbers have been provided to the JCP or Mason County officials to date.

The industry could create a windfall for residents signing leases with the solar companies.

Commissioner David Reed raised questions about the safety of allowing the solar industry into the midst of a residential community by giving data over the course of several special JPC meetings about toxic runoff, the possibility of deadly fires relating to the enormous battery packs, the threat of more sinkholes and other potential health hazards to residents in areas where these farms are located.

With the fate of May’s Lick’s prime agricultural/residential land resting on the shoulders of county officials in the coming weeks, it’s a good time to take a look northward at an area where industrial solar farms are currently under construction.

About 34 miles north of Maysville is Mowrystown, Ohio, where only a couple of miles away, Willowbrook Solar Farm is building a 150-megawatt solar-powered electric generation farm. The facility, comprising 2,200 acres of privately owned land in Brown and Highland counties, began construction in November of 2o21 and is expected to be completed by February 2023.

Willowbrook Solar Farm’s website states the property was picked as a good location for the hundreds of thousands of solar panels because it’s generally level and open terrain, adjacent to a point on the regional electric transmission system.

The company is right about the lay of the land where construction is taking place — it’s as flat as a pancake and the transmission lines run right across the site.

If you’re driving through the area, you won’t miss the solar farm. The first tip-off as you approach is the heavy dust billowing into the sky. Next, you’ll see dozens of large bulldozers lined up and tons of materials stacked in huge construction zones — formally open cropland — spreading the distance of several miles on both sides of the roadways.

The movement of machinery and equipment can be disruptive to local traffic and with thousands of acres of topsoil removed, there could be issues with blowing dirt and dust over the entire area during the 15-month construction period.

Noticeably, there are relatively few residential homes within the main construction zone compared to the 2,500 acres on Raymond Road in May’s Lick, where the Kentucky Public Service Commission confirmed the solar company, AEUG Mason Solar, LLC, has filed their Notice of Intent to File an Application for Certification of Construction, which impacts a much larger number of personal property owners.

And unlike the Willowbrook site, May’s Lick is comprised of rolling land where a lot more ground will need to be moved in order to facilitate the use of solar panels.

According to the Ohio Power Sitting Board, only two solar facilities are currently operational in Ohio — one in Harden County and the other in Brown County — but at least 20 solar farms are currently in the pre-application or pending status and 26 more are approved.

Because of community push-back against the industry which citizens say ruins lush landscape, threatens the environment, drops property values and can even produce dangerous glare affecting drivers, local input will be more involved in the planning for solar and wind facilities in Ohio following the passing of Senate Bill 52. The bill was signed by Governor Mike DeWine and took effect on Oct. 10, 2021. S.B. 52 also allows counties to ban solar and wind facilities from all or part of their territory, and gives counties and townships a seat and vote on the board’s solar or wind cases, holding renewable projects to a higher standard than fossil fuel infrastructure.

Going a step further, S.B. 52 requires a decommissioning plan prepared by a registered professional engineer to be submitted to the OPSB 60 days before construction. The plan must include a list of responsible parties, a schedule for decommissioning not to extend beyond 12 months after the utility facility ceases operations, and an estimate of the full costs of decommissioning, without the inclusion of salvage value. A performance bond equal to the estimate of decommissioning is required to be posted and updated every five years.

S.B. 52 represents a monumental change to the siting of wind and solar in Ohio. With new requirements, timing components, and processes, it will be vital for developers to understand the critical components and details of the law before construction begins.

Pro-solar supporters compare a solar industrial project to any other construction industrial site, but there’s a huge difference. Solar farms consist of thousands of acres that are peppered throughout an entire community, rather than being located in one particular spot, the way most industries are.

If the Fiscal Court passes the large-scale solar farm ordinance recommended by the JPC, for upwards of a year, residents of May’s Lick will be impacted by construction zones.