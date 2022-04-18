GEORGETOWN, Ohio —A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of a man Friday in Lewis Township, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Deputies responded at about 11 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at 664 Roberson Road, Lewis Township, Ellis said. Upon arrival, they discovered a Honda Civic four-door vehicle bearing an Ohio license plate and parked in the driveway of that residence. Near that vehicle was a male subject, later identified as John P. Mott, 61, on the ground near the Honda Civic, officials said. Mott was suffering from multiple stab wounds in his lower abdomen and neck officials said.

In the roadway not far from Mott, a woman later identified as Cheri Richards, 55, was taken into custody, according to information from Ellis’ office.

The investigation into the incident revealed that Mott was a passenger in the Honda Civic with Richards, who was operating the vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the driveway of 664 Roberson Road and Richards exited the vehicle and allegedly stabbed Mott multiple times, Ellis said.

A knife of approximately 10-12 inches in length was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Richards is currently being held at the Brown County Jail under a $750,000 cash bond on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault, according to Brown County Jail records.

Mott was transported via Air Care to University Hospital in Cincinnati. His current medical status has not been released. officials said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.