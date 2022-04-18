FRANKFORT — Mason County will receive $15,348,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects, according to information from State Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville.

The announcement comes the day after lawmakers adjourned a legislative session that resulted in a fiscally responsible state spending plan that makes significant investments upgrading and replacing the state’s outdated infrastructure, including transportation, water and waste water, and broadband, he said.

“I am extremely pleased to share this news and glad that we were able to get these projects into the road budget. Every dollar we spend on roads and infrastructure is an investment in our communities,” said Lawrence.

The funding is part of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years. The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in Northern, Eastern, and Western KentucKentucky.

The Mason County allocation is earmarked for the following projects:

– $2 million for a new fully controlled access route from US 68 near Washington East to Kentucky 11 including a new I-Chng at Kentucky 11

– $2,000,000 new fully controlled access route from Kentucky 11 Northeast to Kentucky 9 including new I-Chng at Kentucky 9

– $90,000 to install guardrail on Kentucky 1448

– $572,000 for a bridge project on Kennedy Creek Road At Kennedy Creek

– $8 million to address cables and other deficiencies on William Harsha Bridge over the Ohio River. (Joint Project With Ohio 18 percent)

– $2.1 million for a bridge project on US-62X at Ohio River-Maysville- CSX R

– $560,000 to improve safety and operational efficiency of the intersection of Kentucky 9 and US 62 in Maysville

These projects come on the heels of other infrastructural updates that are happening within this fiscal year. In addition to the appropriation for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, Mason County received $96,000 to install guardrail on US-62, $106,000 for guardrail on Kentucky-1448, and $1,150,000 to improve safety and operational efficiency of the intersection of Kentucky 9 and US 62 in Maysville.

“Roads are the backbone of a strong economy. Jobs go where roads lead them, and these resources will help us deliver to our future generations of Kentuckians,” said Lawrence.

In addition to HB 242, lawmakers also crafted a two year budget for Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet. That bill, HB 241, includes funding for programs like an additional $4 million to increase access to driver’s license and permit testing and $11.4 million to be divided equally among the state’s 57 general aviation airports.

“This road plan and cabinet budget provide a very organized, methodical approach that both meets today’s needs and lays the groundwork for tomorrow. We only have one chance to spend each dollar and we owe it to the taxpayers of Kentucky to get it right,” House Speaker David Osborne added. “I commend House Transportation Budget Chair Sal Santoro and Representative Lawrence for their commitment to prioritizing critical projects and identifying how we can make the most of the resources available to us.”