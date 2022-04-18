You don’t want to miss the annual Spay-ghetti Dinner on April 22 at the Maysville Rotary Club.

Not only will you eat your fill of delicious spaghetti but you’ll also contribute to a great cause.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the non-profit Humane Society of Buffalo Trace and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. The $7 price tag includes your entire meal of spaghetti, garlic bread/roll, dessert and a drink. Carryout is available as well.

Why is it so important to get pets spayed and neutered? The simple answer is population control but there are so many more reasons than that.

Animal shelters across the country and regionally are full to capacity with unwanted dogs and cats. Most of these animals are at risk of being euthanized because there isn’t enough space to house them all and allowing them to roam freely creates other problems such as starving animals, the spread of disease and potentially dangerous altercations between stray dogs and pets, livestock and people.

One of the lesser-known reasons to have your pet fixed is that it may protect them from some serious health issues. The procedure can also curb behavioral problems such as urine marking, spraying, barking and aggressive tendencies.

Probably the best cause to spay or neuter is that studies show altered pets live longer lives than their unaltered counterparts.

Cats and dogs can be safely sterilized as early as eight weeks of age, but general recommendations are between 4 and 5-months-old is ideal for most pets. Keep in mind that cats are at risk of becoming pregnant at 4 months and dogs at 6 months.

Rebecca Cartmell, a volunteer with HSBT, said, “Spaying and neutering is the biggest thing we do.”

Cartmell explained the application to receive a voucher worth $50 can easily be filled out online. There are also paper applications available at Colonial Heights and Town and Country Veterinary Clinics, Mason County Animal Shelter and at the Mason County Judge-Executive’s office. Vouchers must be used within 60 days of issue or they will be void.

“On average, we issue approximately 40 vouchers a month. Budget-wise that’s all we can usually handle,” Cartmell confirmed.

Cartmell said the Spay-ghetti Dinner event started 10 years ago and has been a huge success in the community.

“It brings in a lot of money for the animals,” she said.

Besides the Spay-ghetti Dinner, the organization promotes education through a variety of events each year, including Run For Your Life on the last Saturday of October, and Octoberfest’s Wiener Dog Races.

HSBT serves pet owners of Mason County and accepts donations to go toward the Spay-Neuter Program and its other pet advocacy endeavors. Their Spay/Neuter Committee reviews all applications and informs pet owners who have been chosen via the mailed voucher. The voucher is presented to the vet’s office at the time of surgery.

Cartmell encourages everyone to spay or neuter pets and also to adopt their next pet from a local animal shelter.

“We don’t have any control or management over the Mason County Animal Shelter, but please consider adopting from there,” she said.

When it comes to domestic animals, we seem to be living in a disposable society. It may take time to shift long-held views regarding the importance of sterilizing pets, but if everyone does their part, maybe someday county shelters won’t be overflowing with unfortunate animals.

The online spay/neuter application is available at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page or reach out to Colonial Heights Veterinary Clinic at 606-759-7115 or Town & Country Veterinary Clinic at 606-759-5496. If you wish to donate directly to the organization, you can do so at www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive.