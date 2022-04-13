To do its part in what is unofficially known as clean-up month, Maysville Main Street is hosting a downtown clean-up on Saturday, April 16 from 9-11 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own brooms or trash pickers, but gloves and bags will be available in the lobby of the Cox Building. This particular push to tidy things up is concentrated in the downtown historic district.

“Our business owners, visitors and residents are generally pretty good about keeping things tidy,” said Main Street Director Caroline Reece, “but a little extra spic and span before our tourists arrive in full force in the summer is never a bad thing.”

This effort is a continuation of Maysville’s citywide spring clean-up which ran from April 1– April 11. It is one of four quarterly cleanups held each year.

As part of the ongoing effort, city officials are asking the public to observe the following tips to help keep the city clean:

Garbage and Trash

— Never set your garbage cans out more than 18 hours prior to your day of pick-up and please place them in your side or rear yard 12 hours after pick-up.

— All garbage must be bagged and in a sealed container

— If you have a major clean-up, you can call the Mason County Landfill at 759-7049 and arrange for a dumpster.

Weeds and Tall Grass

— Please keep your grass under eight inches at all times.

— Cutting your grass at least once a week and leaving the clippings behind, can help you have a healthy, vibrant yard.

— Grass clippings are a natural fertilizer for your lawn.

— Never blow or sweep grass clippings into the street as they can clog up storm sewers and make sidewalks slick.

— Snakes and rodents like tall grass—keeping your grass cut helps to “weed” out these varmints.

Tree limbs and brush

— Tree limbs (no more than 4 inches in diameter) and brush cut by the property owner can be set out near the curb for city pick-up.

— The city will mulch 15 minutes worth of debris for free (after 15 minutes, $50/hour).