The devastating war in Ukraine that has been raging since February 20 has forced more than 4 million refugees to flee the country and another 6.5 million have been displaced within the country.

These traumatized people need everything from cash to buy food and pay for rent, to clothing, shoes, and blankets. As Russian bombs strike Ukrainian cities, reports are coming in of atrocities being committed against the civilian population, making time of the essence to provide aid to those being driven from their homes in search of safety.

The Orangeburg Christian Church has less than an average of 20 people attending services, and through motivation to help the Ukrainian people, they collected $1,018 for the cause.

Rev. Wayne Barnett told The Ledger Independent his congregation is issuing a friendly challenge to other area churches to designate a special offering for Ukraine relief and resettlement through their denominations’ mission outreach. The Orangeburg Christian Church will send its check to the Disciple Mission Fund set for the Week of Compassion Offering, which began in 1943 to support relief and refugee resettlement during World War II.

Barnett and members of his church hope to inspire fellow Christians to join the effort and raise money for the Ukrainian people and their plight.