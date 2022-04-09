Reasoning that Saturday’s weather wouldn’t be conducive to a springtime celebration, organizers of the Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival have moved the event to Sunday.

Overcast skies with rain and even snow in the forecast for Saturday and temperatures that could dip below freezing led to the move, officials said. Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures near 60 and mostly sunny skies.

“After weeks of studying the unfavorable forecast for Saturday, we knew we had to make a change to ensure the success of the event,” Lacey Holleran, Maysville-Mason County Tourism director, said. “Since Sunday is predicted to be a beautiful, sunny day, it made sense to switch. We are also very thankful to our vendors who were able to flex with us to the new day.”

The festival, presented by Old Washington Inc. and Maysville-Mason County Tourism, will open at 10 a.m. in the streets of the historic village and will run until 5 p.m.

Visitors will find artists and vendors featuring homemade goods, along with music, demonstrations and a farmers’ market. Activities geared toward the Easter season will also be offered.

And, of course, there will be lots and lots of chocolate in many varieties available.

The village’s museums will be open and will be admission free for the day.

Old Washington is a 1700s village, established in 1786, six years before Kentucky became a state.

By 1790 it had grown to 119 log cabins, the second largest town in the commonwealth. After separation from Bourbon County in 1788, Washington became the county seat of Mason County, which included nearly one-fourth of the area of Kentucky.

In 1792, Kentucky was admitted to the Union as the 15th state, and many Westerners hoped that the thriving little city would be the capital of the United States.

Reputedly Washington was the first town named for George Washington.

Today, the village is part of the city of Maysville but is known as Old Washington as a tribute to its historical significance.

For more information on the festival or Old Washington, contact Maysville-Mason County Tourism at 606-563-2596.