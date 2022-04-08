The Mason County Livestock Improvement Association will host an event on April 29, at the Mason County Agri-Tech and Innovation facility to highlight how agriculture and technology can work hand-in-hand.

The facility is located at 6031 Kentucky 3170 in Lewisburg.

The LIA organization supports individuals who raise and foster the production of various types of livestock, and this function will celebrate the link between diverse agrarian-based projects and technology.

Zach Sutton, president of the Mason County LIA, said “Our goal in this event is to find unique ways to utilize this wonderful facility to contribute to our community, and help our local youth.”

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a session featuring regional speakers from AppHarvest, Carlson Software, EnviroFlight, and Rajant who will highlight their businesses’ efforts relating to technology and innovation. These ag-based businesses will offer their views on innovation and technology — it promises to be both insightful and informative. This Q & A session will allow participants to have a greater understanding of how innovative strategies are actively being used in their firms. Area high schools are invited and students are encouraged to ask questions about how technology is currently being integrated into the future of agriculture. This first session will end at 2 p.m.

This will be an opportunity for individuals who are involved or interested in agriculture, agribusiness or the food industry. Technology and innovation activities will provide learning options from regional leaders within agrarian-based industries. In the afternoon, a second session will focus on trends in agriculture featuring a panel of experts locally, and from around the state, to share their view on the state of agriculture, agribusiness, and the food industry. This session also will include Q&A from 4-5:30 .pm.

Anyone who’s interested in trends in agriculture, agribusiness, and food industry are welcome to attend.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill is one of several team members who is passionate about offering our schools and our community members information about the newest shifts and cycles within the ever-changing landscape of agriculture.

“We understand that agriculture is a critical area of specialization in our region, and we want to create educational opportunities about new technologies and how these affect our existing businesses, and how they may impact new businesses in our area,” McNeill said.

At 5:45 p.m., Alison Smith with the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association will conduct a beef cooking demonstration and will share tips and tricks about how to select, store and prepare beef. Smith will also demonstrate two quick and easy receipts utilizing Kentucky Cattlemen’s Ground Beef, which can now be found in Kroger stores in northern Kentucky. This promises to be both interesting and appetizing as May is Beef Month.

A dinner featuring locally raised beef by Lowe Farms will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $25 and can be purchased by contacting the Mason County Extension Office at 564-6808, any LIA member or any Mason County Cattlemen’s Association member. Seating is limited; we encourage participants to purchase dinner tickets early. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit youth livestock activities.