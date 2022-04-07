It appears the Mason County Joint Planning Commission is poised to vote on a proposed draft of the Mason County solar farm ordinance at their next meeting in a couple of weeks.

After continued discussions on Wednesday about the safety implications of allowing prime agricultural land to be repurposed for industrial-scale solar farming, it appeared more questions were raised than answered.

In early March, the JCP voted five-two in favor of allowing the development of large-scale industrial solar farms in the county. The last meeting mainly focused on establishing setback distances and discussions ensued about the dangers to residents and the environmental hazards from the solar panels and the tractor-trailer-sized batteries that accompany this type of energy harvesting.

The introduction of solar farms in the county has been a hot-button issue with enthusiastic supporters and ardent opponents on both sides.

Several companies have all proposed placing solar panel farms covering several thousand acres in the May’s Lick Area of Mason County. Deciding how land use by that industry will be regulated is in the hands of the JPC.

At the opening of the meeting, it was brought to the attention of commission members that Maysville’s Fire Chief Kevin Doyle’s official feeling was that site planning needed to be done to establish access for the fire department to reach the battery packs.

When considering the battery systems at Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner David Reed reiterated, “If these things catch on fire, we must have an evacuation plan for local residents. Inhalation of carcinogens from the acid mist and a world of stuff creates a big problem.”

Reed, who has researched the dangers and health risks of industrial solar farms in detail, added, “There’s a lot of questions about the batteries. If gas is released from them, one spark ignites the hydrogen gas, and it becomes a bomb.”

Reed pointed out that through his investigation, he discovered {South} Korea, one of the biggest countries in the world using these kinds of battery packs has suspended operations until they can figure out why they are catching on fire. That coutnry has had 22 solar farm battery fires on record, he said.

After Michael Clark, attorney for the JCP, said that part of the application process was to plan where the batteries will be placed, no further conversation or polling was held by committee members involving the emergency plans if there was a rare, yet catastrophic event involving a battery pack.

It was mentioned that there have been major solar farm fires in Arizona and Chicago and those were extremely difficult to put out, requiring copious amounts of water to eventually extinguish them.

Commissioner Annette Walters asked if authorities were tapping into the rural water system to put out fires and Reed acknowledged that large amounts of water are necessary and that companies could build wells.

Following a brief talk regarding how the county roads around the solar farms would be maintained from the heavy equipment used for the industrial development, the discussion then turned to sinkholes.

Walters brought up the fact that 660,000 to 800,000 holes would be dug to accommodate the contraptions used to hold the solar panels and Reed agreed it was a problematic situation.

“Thousands of holes could fracture the limestone,” Reed said. “We are in a moderate sinkhole area and it’s a serious concern.”

Redd suggested the commission… “get a geological study done for recommendations on how to set the posts and to see if it’s even feasible in the first place.”

“The sinkholes need to be addressed,” Commissioner Tim Teegarden agreed.

Walters also agreed, worrying about the safety of having that many holes and the effect it might have on the runoff water.

An informal vote to require a geological survey that specifically addresses geology as part of the application process was voted on by commission members and carried four-three.

At this point, Commissioner Xandy Stewart brought up the subject of setbacks again, which were discussed at the JCP’s last meeting, and Teegarden expressed concern regarding setbacks and fairness to the smaller solar farm landowners.

“If they lease a farm versus a tract of land, it won’t make a difference,” Reed said.

Walters noted the leases were private so there was no way of knowing how the setbacks affected them.

Clarke reminded the group that it’s this commission’s job to make a recommendation.

“A lot of time has been spent hashing through setbacks — it’s a messy process — and there’s no point revisiting something you spent substantial time on already. The numbers are a result of a plurality of this body.”

The group voted in its last non-binding caucus to require a 500-foot property line setback. A 750-foot setback from dwellings on 5 acres or less and 600 feet for more than 5 acres also passed. The only scenic byway in the county is U.S. 68, and that setback was set at 100 feet.

Commissioner Tom Coe agreed and concluded that it was time to send their findings to Mason County Fiscal Court for action.

Zoning and Planning Administrator George Larger mentioned the formal application procedure and it was ultimately decided to straighten out the final details at the next meeting on April 20.

Once the JCP makes a recommendation of its finding, that recommendation will be forwarded to Mason County Fiscal Court to approve or reject.