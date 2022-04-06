Maysville and Mason County, along with the Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority, will host a ‘Welcome to Maysville Celebration’ for G&J Pepsi-Cola Friday, officials said.

The event is slated to get underway at 1 p.m. at the Cox Building in historic downtown Maysville.

G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc., along with local and state officials, announced last week that it plans to invest nearly $9 million in a new facility in Maysville.

The facility will create approximately 73 jobs and at least 45 of those positions will be allocated to Kentuckians, officials said.

“So much work goes into landing economic development projects such as G&J Pepsi’s announced expansion into Maysville. It’s important to celebrate these wins when they occur. Not only are there a lot of folks working hard locally but we have to remember how much effort it takes internally within the company to bring these projects to fruition. At an even higher level, we utilize these celebrations to better communicate timelines, hiring and buildout and other company-specific plans to the public,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said.

“The city is extremely excited to welcome G&J Pepsi to the Maysville community,” Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill said. “We are so pleased to have another family-owned business join our Maysville team”.

“At the event, we’ll hear from G&J Pepsi Cola’s CEO Tim Trant and others from their leadership team on timelines, plans and why they ultimately chose Maysville and Mason County. For the public, it should make for a great opportunity to not only learn more about G&J but hear their plans for the future,” McNeill continued.

“Judge McNeill, MMCIDA and the city staff are constantly working to bring diverse, meaningful, and community-oriented entities that create real economic impactful employment opportunities for our citizens,” Cotterill said. “G&J has a partnership business model and are a perfect fit for this community that works for the benefit of all.”

“As a community, announcements such as G&J, with their high-paying and career-making jobs, underscore the positive momentum we’re building as a community. Our economy today is much more diversified. G&J adds additional distribution and logistics jobs to traditional employers such as UPS and others. These jobs will bolster the sector and mirror our already robust and growing manufacturing, agtech, transportation, automotive and high tech sectors.” McNeill said.

G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. is the largest family-owned and operated Pepsi franchise bottler, employing more than 1,600 people across 13 locations in Kentucky and Ohio, including production facilities in Lexington and Winchester, Kentucky, and in Columbus and Portsmouth, Ohio.

The company’s investment in Maysville will include a new 124,000-square-foot warehouse at 1125 Progress Way in Industrial Park II. The soft opening for the project is expected in October 2022 with the facility expected to be fully operational by January 2023.