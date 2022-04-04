The Lonesome River Band is coming to Years of Farming on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

Gibson Davis and Copper Valley will open. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door for $20. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by sponsors including two tickets to our May 1 show featuring Darin and Brooke Aldridge with Mountain Music Ambassadors opening.

Since its formation decades ago, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor leads the group that is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music. With two stellar lead vocalists, Jesse Smathers (guitar) and Adam Miller (mandolin), and the impressive talents of Mike Hartgrove (fiddle) and Kameron Keller (bass), the band seamlessly comes together, performing the trademark sound that fans continue to embrace.

Besides 16-year-old banjo player Gibson Davis, members of Copper Valley are Darren Wasson, Maddie Murray, Jason Hale and Kyle Kleinman. Gibson is a fourth-generation musician from Ona WV who began playing banjo when he was 7 or 8 years old. His dad Chris Davis is a member of The Grascals, but Chris has also played with Larry Cordle, Melvin Goins, Junior Sisk and Marty Raybon, among others. His Grandpa played with many greats including Ralph Stanley and his Great Grandpa played with Red Allen. Besides playing banjo Gibson enjoys bass fishing, hunting and riding four-wheelers.

Our goal is not only to provide bluegrass music in our area, but also to promote our local businesses. We appreciate our sponsors whether this is their first show to sponsor or if they have sponsored all and we hope you will thank them for helping us bring such great groups to Flemingsburg.

Join us at Years of Farming for an afternoon of awesome bluegrass music. It is a terrific opportunity to see this caliber of artists in our area.

If you are not familiar with any of our bands, whether a feature band or an opening band, check their websites and/or YouTube for some of their music and history and you will want to attend! Keep checking our website www.yearsoffarming.comforupdates in our schedule. For more information, tickets or to tag (reserve) seats, you can contact Paula Hinton at (606)748-0798 or [email protected]