April is a month recognized nationally as Donate Life Month. One month out of the year to celebrate those who have received transplants, to recognize those who continue to wait, to honor donors and donor families, and to thank registered donors for providing hope to those who are still waiting.

Although this month has meant a lot to our family over the last few years, this April it has taken on a new meaning for us, as we celebrate what it means to have received an organ, and to face a future full of hope. We have come through every step of the journey and want to educate others on what that means, fully.

No words can describe the “gut punching” feeling of sitting in an office and being told that it’s time to go on the transplant list. No words can describe the desperation that is felt every single day that you are on that list, wondering if today would be the day that you’ve built up enough “credits” on the list to get the call if an organ became available. No words can describe the silence in a vehicle as you travel for the annual screenings needed to be able to determine if you are still healthy enough to go through transplantation. No words can describe the feeling that comes over you every single time that you see your transplant team’s phone number pop up on your Caller ID, because you are not sure what message they have to deliver today.

There are just no words…even though we’ve lived every moment of what I have just described. There are still no words that I can use to fully capture it.

We sat through an entire discussion on how to get the word out that we, not only needed a kidney, but we needed a kidney from a living donor. If we waited on a cadaver kidney it would take two-three years. Living donor kidneys last, on average, double the amount of time of a cadaver kidney. I remember my eyes filling with tears and looking at our Coordinator, Maria, and asking, “How? How do you ask someone to be tested to see if they are a match to give you an organ?” In my work, I ask people routinely for money and other items to fulfill our mission. However, asking for an organ seemed so different.

I made the decision if we wanted this to happen we needed to go all in. We launched our page on social media, we spent hundreds of dollars on window clings and car magnets, we talked with everyone who would listen and told our story. Every single day, we would ask, “Is this enough?”

Then one day it was enough. Within two weeks, we got two very important calls. One from a friend stating that she felt pulled to do something for us and wanted to help pull together a fundraiser to help us spread the word further with a billboard, and another from an acquaintance that I have known for nearly 30 years saying that she was being sent for the final testing to see if she could be a donor.

Again…there are no words. How could someone be so selfless? How could someone, who is not family, feel so compelled to help our family? Our prayers were being answered and we knew at that point, that regardless of how this turned out, this person would forever be a part of our family.

March 14, 2022, I stood in the hall of UC Hospital and watched, first, as our donor was rolled to the operating room. Then I watched as they rolled Joey down the hall into an attached operating room. I remember standing in that hallway thinking, “God, You’ve brought us to this very moment, please get us the other side of this.”

Looking back, I now know that the surgery was the easy part of this journey. The emotional ups and downs pre-transplant were hard, and the recovery is harder. However, every single day I wake up thinking about how an individual who was just a mere acquaintance, sacrificed so much for my husband to be with us to see our daughter graduate high school, college, marry, and someday have children of her own. He has another chance at life.

This is what Donate Life Month is about. Not everyone will be able to be a living donor. However, each of us can make the decision to become a donor at our death. People of all ages and medical histories should consider themselves potential organ, eye and tissue donors. Your medical condition at the time of death will determine what organs and tissue can be donated.

The majority of Americans support donation. Unfortunately, many people overlook the important step of registering as a donor. Donors are often people who die suddenly and unexpectedly. Their families are then faced with making the decision at a time of shock and grief. Please register and relieve your family of this burden. You can save up to eight lives and heal the lives of more than 75 people.

Your registration serves as a symbol of hope to patients waiting. As a family who has been through this entire journey please here us say, that hope is everything!