In a joint announcement Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said the company plans to invest nearly $9 million in a new facility in Maysville.

The facility will create approximately 73 jobs and at least 45 of those positions will be allocated to Kentuckians, officials said.

“It’s no secret that Kentucky’s ideal geographic location continues to attract high-quality businesses and jobs to the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “This commitment by G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers is an incredible example of a company continuing to believe in Kentucky’s workforce and ability to deliver their product to customers quickly and efficiently.”

“We are so excited about having a physical presence in the city of Maysville that will allow us to grow our business while creating additional jobs and investing in the local community,” said Tim Trant, G&J Pepsi chief executive officer. “Ultimately, we will be able to better serve our customers across Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.”

“Today is another success for Maysville and Mason County Kentucky,” McNeill said. “We’re incredibly pleased G&J Pepsi has chosen Mason County for their new, updated operations. This announcement and these jobs will have an incredibly positive impact on our region with an average wage of $24 before including benefits. Today’s announcement provides additional evidence underscoring the positive momentum growing across our community.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill stated, “We could not be more pleased G&J leadership have chosen Maysville. These are the high-wage and self-sustaining jobs we are working hard to attract to the region.”

McNeill said the Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority has been working with G&J’s leadership including Trant and Project Manager and Senior Director Patrick Retzsch as well as MWM Consulting, economic development consulting partner for the MMCIDA, for several months to land the Pepsi Distribution Center. According to McNeill, all parties came together to finalize this deal.

The company’s investment will include a new 124,000-square-foot warehouse at 1125 Progress Way in Maysville’s Industrial Park II, that will run 12 routes daily and help facilitate 4.5 million cases of beverages across Kentucky and Ohio each year. The soft opening for the project is scheduled for October 2022 with the facility expected to be fully operational by January 2023.

McNeill noted that Pepsi’s Maysville facility is a homecoming of sorts for the beverage.

“Pepsi is no stranger to Maysville as they used to have operations here. We’re elated they’ve chosen to return given how much growth their business has witnessed. Today, G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. is the largest family-owned and operated Pepsi franchise bottler, employing more than 1600 people across 13 locations in Kentucky and Ohio, including production facilities in Lexington and Winchester, Kentucky, and in Columbus and Portsmouth, Ohio.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill is pleased with the company’s long-term partnership and what it means moving forward.

“G&J Pepsi is a multi-state regional company that brings cutting-edge technology and innovation to our community. I am especially pleased to have an employer with a partnership business model that not only supports their brands and customers but also their employees and communities they serve,” Cotterill said. “This is one more exciting piece of the puzzle keeping Maysville and Mason County moving in an upward trajectory to solidify a strong economic future.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on Thursday preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1.125 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $8.9 million and annual targets of:

— Creation and maintenance of 45 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

— Paying an average hourly wage of $29.84 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottling Inc. can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.