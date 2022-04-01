Industrial solar farms could soon be built in Mason County, and — depending on who you ask — the industry could create a huge windfall for some residents or could lead to lower property values, destruction of the county’s aesthetic value and environmental dangers.

The Biden administration’s proposed decarbonization goals have created a strong push for renewable energy and some local residents are fighting back against the encroachment of “green” technology into farmlands that have always been used to grow food for people and livestock.

Mason County solar farm supporters point to the tax revenue they say will be generated from the 6,000 to 10,000 or more acres of leases being discussed, but no concrete numbers have been provided to the JPC. Since the industry is relatively new, very little data is available to commissioners who are charged with considering the impact and ramifications of such a massive zoning project in Mason County.

The 30-year term leases are confidential, and it’s not even known the exact amount of acreage impacted or the lease values. The lease compensation amounts vary between solar companies, ranging from $300 – $2,000 per acre, per year nationally, with closer to home figures landing between $400 and $750. The secrecy regarding the terms of the leases adds to the unknown for the entire community when potentially thousands of acres of agricultural land are repurposed for industrial use.

In Mason County, after the JPC recently voted informally in favor of allowing solar farms, the commissioners are now working on the zoning setbacks and are slated to meet again on April 6 to finalize the deal. From there, the JPC will present the report to the Maysville Board of Commissioners and Mason County Fiscal Court, who will weigh in on the matter and make a determination on whether to uphold and follow the JPC findings, make changes, or adopt a law-abiding ordinance regarding industrial solar farms in Mason County.

George Larger, Planning and Zoning administrator for the county said the JPC is under no deadlines to make up their minds but because of the divisiveness of the issue, he expects a recommendation as soon as possible.

The process is a little further along in neighboring Fleming County which does not have a planning and zoning commission. Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy said the solar farm battle has been raging in Fleming County since 2019.

“Several steps have occurred, some agreed to and some haven’t. I’m not sure if it will happen.” Foxworthy went on to say, “Nothing is approved. It affects the entire population and there are a lot of issues that concern me.”

Foxworthy confirmed that 40 or 50 landowners in Fleming County have signed on to lease their land to solar companies. While the landowners are happy with the prospect and stand to gain financially, many other citizens are not in favor, especially since they aren’t privy to information that directly affects them and the future of their neighborhoods.

Foxworthy pointed out there isn’t a lot of information out there regarding industrial solar farms and that the solar companies are applying for Industrial Revenue Bonds to fund the projects in Fleming County. The cost is estimated to be $188 million, plus another $30 – $40 million to upgrade the electrical grid lines.

“There’s talk of so much revenue, but I haven’t seen anything to indicate that kind of money coming in. It’s a potential risk to the county,” Foxworthy said.

IRBs are issued by state or local governments on behalf of a private company for a specific project. These bonds raise capital to fund the development of a manufacturing facility or equipment that will benefit a community at large. IRBs are tax-exempt and bondholders are repaid by the revenue the project generates. Because revenue bonds are dependent on future revenue streams, they are riskier than general obligation bonds. In short, an IRB project is expected to be well-thought-out and beneficial to an entire community to be considered.

One misconception is that solar farms create jobs. Foxworthy said there could be a surge in hiring during the construction phase, lasting around six months, but many of those jobs are filled by out-of-area workers. Once the solar panels are up and running, farm owners maintain the land around the panels.

Another worry Foxworthy voiced is the panels contain toxic materials. Foxworthy cited the danger of storm damage to the panels or simply any of the companies shutting down operations for a myriad of reasons.

“No landfill in the state of Kentucky will take the equipment if a solar farm is deconstructed,” he said.

To address some of these concerns, Fleming County hired the Harvey Economics Consultant firm to look at the area and devise a mitigation plan on how the solar farms should be built if the permits are granted. Foxworthy says that since the lease agreement information was redacted in the report, the worries over the future effect of the solar industry in Fleming haven’t been adequately addressed to lessen residents’ fears.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeil echoed some of Foxworthy’s thoughts on the issue, being hesitant to utilize IRB as well because the solar farm projects are not job creators. McNeill said IRBs haven’t been requested in Mason County to date.

When McNeil was asked if he was concerned about the prospect of solar farms in Mason County, he said he isn’t.

“I’m pleased with the due diligence by the JPC on the matter,” he said.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission confirmed only one solar company, AEUG Mason Solar, LLC, has filed their Notice of Intent to File an Application for Certification of Construction for approximately 2,500 acres on Raymond Road in May’s Lick.

“There is one solar proposal for Mason County — the project is called AEUG Mason, and thus far, the Siting Board has received a Notice of Intent, but has not received a complete application filed,” Karen L. Wilson from the PSC said.

The application includes solar photovoltaic panels approximately ranking 250 MV, 41 inverters, battery storage and a project substation transformer that will connect East Kentucky Power Cooperative North Clark County to the Spurlock 345 kV transmission line. The company is located in Chicago, Ill., and is represented by the law firm of Sturgill, Turner, Barker and Moloney in Lexington.