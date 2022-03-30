A rock musician with local connections and his wife were involved in a head-on collision two weeks ago on a Connecticut highway, according to news reports.

Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads were allegedly struck head-on by a drunk driver, according to a post on Franz’s Facebook page.

“Two weeks ago tonight I was driving on the Post Road, U.S. Route 1 with Tina Weymouth when we were struck head-on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road,” Franz posted. He went on to say they managed to escape serious injury.

“Incredibly, we walked away from the collision. Tina had a cat scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum,” Franz posted. “She’s been in a lot of pain but she will get better with time.”

“I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed,” Franz concluded. He included a photo of their crashed vehicle

Franz is a cousin to the Cartmell family, Maysville City Commissioner David Cartmell said. He spent time in Old Washington where his grandfather was mayor at one time, he said.

Talking Heads is an American rock band formed in 1975. Frantz and Weymouth are both founding members of the group, with Franz as drummer and Tina Weymouth as bass player.

Described as “one of the most critically acclaimed bands of the ’80s,” according to Wikipedia, the group helped to pioneer new wave music by integrating elements of punk, art rock, funk, and world music with an anxious, clean-cut image.

Frantz, 70, and Weymouth, 71, also recorded several albums with the Tom Tom Club.

The couple married in 1977 at a church in Old Washington and make their home in Connecticut.