The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently announced the Lewis County Fiscal Court will receive $65,840 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage repairs on Buck Lick Branch.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Lewis County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The funding will be used for drainage structure repairs on Buck Lick Branch Road (CR-1233) located near the 3 mile marker.

The Lewis County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.