ORANGEBURG — Kati Ream grew up in the saddle and began barrel racing when she was around 10 years old, but it wasn’t until she was about 21 that she purchased her first competitive barrel horse.

That horse was Odie, also known as the Red Outlaw on the racing circuit. The horse had been passed over by other riders, so Ream decided to take a chance on him and her gamble paid off in 2014 when Odie won SEBRA Barrel Racing Horse of the Year. After losing Odie to a devastating injury, Ream purchased a powerful mare named Stinger, another horse who needed some fine-tuning to bring out her best. In 2021, Stinger earned Horse of the Year with the ARS Association.

Ream explained that barrel racing is a team endeavor where you have to put a lot of trust into your horse and her equine partners have always taken good care of her. Ream said her greatest riding achievement was showcasing talented horses.

“I’ve been successful on two super nice horses and for each of them to be recognized as Horse of the Year is really fulfilling.”

Barrel racing is a popular and exciting timed rodeo event in which a horse and rider gallop around three barrels in a cloverleaf pattern. Although it’s open to everyone, women usually compete at the highest levels. Contests are available in youth, collegiate, and professional divisions, with the largest competition being the Better Barrel Races World Finals. More than 4,500 riders from around the US travel to the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City every year to compete at the BBR for over $750,000 in cash and prizes.

A major draw for participants is that barrel racing is purely unbiased competition. You don’t get penalized for riding a horse that’s not pretty enough or for not wearing the flashiest outfit. It’s a race against the clock and that honesty appeals to a lot of equestrians, including Ream.

“There’s no politics. It’s between you and the horse, and it’s thrilling,” Ream said.

Many breeds of horses are used in barrel racing but the quarterhorse is the favorite of most cowgirls. They’re incredibly fast over short distances and they have natural turning abilities to maneuver a barrel at high speed. Barrel horses are athletes and being structurally sound is important for success. These horses also need a strong work ethic and should be smart, willing and dependable. With proven, well-trained barrel horses selling for $25,000 to $30,000 and higher in recent years, it’s an expensive sport.

For the rider, barrel racing is not a sport for the faint of heart. Not only do riders always have to be on top of their game, but barrel racing can also be physically grueling and as with all equestrian sports, there’s an element of danger involved. The rider must control a thousand-pound animal at high speeds in a variety of different settings.

The average racing times vary depending on the arena size and footing, but the entire race may last between 15 and 30 seconds, making it a fast-paced sport to spectate.

Ream believes there are opportunities in the barrel racing world for any child to learn and grow as a rider.

“The barrel racing community is open and welcoming to newcomers and a great place for kids,” she said.

Ream, who races as much as she can, has continued to be active and competitive in the sport even after the birth of her son, Grady.

“I have a great support system and hauling partners who step in when I need help with Grady so I can keep doing this,” she said.

When Ream isn’t running barrels or working at her day job as a medical assistant at Primary Plus in Tollesboro, she manages TK Riding Horses and Ponies along with her husband, Tyler. It’s a family business that emphasizes creating a connection between equines and buyers.

“Our passion is horses and we make an effort to match up the right people with the right horse or pony. If it doesn’t work out, we’ll make a trade for a different one. We want our buyers to be happy,” Ream said.

Ream attributes the success of their pony sales to 11-year-old friend and partner, Wyatt Phillips.

“Wyatt is a talented kid. He rides all the ponies for us and takes a share of the profit for each sale,” she said.

Ream went on to say the horse market changed when COVID hit.

“People wanted to stay home and do something with their families, and suddenly horses became very popular,” she said. Ream expects the horse market to stay strong for a while longer, but worries how inflation will affect the cost of hay, feed and diesel in the coming days.

Yet Ream is passionate about youth and horses and is hopeful about the future.

“Tyler and I plan to expand TK Riding Horses and Ponies someday with a covered riding arena and a larger riding lesson program,” she said.

You can follow Ream’s barrel racing journey and the farm’s horse and pony sales on her Facebook page or call or text her at 606-407-5747, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., for more information.