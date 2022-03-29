Officials with Maysville and Mason County said they will reissue the countywide request for proposals for broadband service.

Proposals for the service were opened Monday, according to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, and included proposals from Zoom Broadband Services, LLC; Windstream; Charter Communications; and Performance Broadband Powered by Limestone Cable.

The request for proposals was closed in January and those received were reviewed by the county’s broadband consultant, CTC Technology & Energy, McNeill said. County officials then met with the selected applicants for an extensive interview process to better understand the proposals, he said.

“From those reviews, analysis and interviews, we have decided to re-issue the Broadband RFP to ensure clarification on several items,” McNeill said. “One item, in particular, revolves around the Federal Government’s RDOF Grant Awards and how they relate to each proposal. We’re specifically asking applicants in this round to identify any already awarded federal funds, such as RDOF, and to explain how their proposals will positively impact our residents and businesses from a county-wide perspective. In other words, we’re asking that they identify and remove their already awarded federal funds/areas to ensure we’re comparing “apples to apples” on these proposals,” he said.

“We greatly appreciate the proposals we’ve received and feel with these added clarifications, we’ve laid out a track to make e-connectivity improvements for the citizens of Maysville and Mason County,” Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill said.

The latest round of proposals will be opened publicly on April 18 at 4 p.m., at Mason County Fiscal Court.

The Broadband RFP is posted at Mason County Fiscal Court’s website located at www.masoncountykentucky.us.

Officials will assess each proposal on a basis of increased utility and e-connectivity for the citizens and businesses of Mason County and Maysville, McNeill said.

“As we proceed through this broadband RFP process, one thing is abundantly clear: there are few issues more important to our community than adequate broadband speeds and capacities. Mayor Cotterill, City and County Commissioners, and I agree that broadband must be valued as highly as electric, water and any other utility. This project lays out a strategic road map to ensure we not only have adequate capacities today, but that we’re ensuring a reliable future-proofed broadband system as well,” McNeill said.

Once a winning proposal has been selected, the city and county will work with them to secure federal and/or state funds for the project, McNeill said.

“Both Mayor Cotterill and I are convinced that adequate broadband speeds are crucial for attracting and retaining the talent needed to ensure our community continues to grow and prosper. We’ll use the remaining costs for the project, above what the individual companies plan to invest, to apply for federal and state grant funding,” he said.

“We’re releasing this revised RFP to ensure we’re providing the best avenues forward for our citizens to provide reliable and affordable service,” Cotterill said.

“While rural e-connectivity has always been an issue nationally, the pandemic highlighted the urgency and importance like never before. Additionally, the pandemic focused federal, state and local funding sources like never before. Given those facts, as a community, we must ensure we get this strategy right,” McNeill said. “Each of these providers will submit a plan that will require additional funds, above and beyond their investment. We’re going to identify that amount and utilize it as the amount we’re requesting for grant funds through federal grants, the state’s broadband funds and/or others.”

“Just developing this RFP and strategy is a move forward. We truly appreciate the local and national providers who’ve submitted plans and their willingness to work on broadband speeds with us,” Cotterill added.