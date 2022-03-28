The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close part of Kentucky 710 (Elizaville Road) in Mason County this week for a culvert replacement.

On Wednesday, March 30, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., crews will close Kentucky 170 just north of the Fleming County line for the repair. Barricades will be placed at the Kentucky 860 intersection in Fleming County and at Kentucky 324 in Mason County, with only local traffic permitted up to the worksite. Motorists may use Kentucky 324, Kentucky 11, and Kentucky 32 through Ewing, or other routes to detour.

Crews will also clean another nearby culvert, which could require Kentucky 170 to close again on Thursday. Motorists should watch message boards and be prepared for detours.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.