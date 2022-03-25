A Maysville woman was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision, Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said.

The accident took place just after 6 p.m., on Kentucky 11 near the entrance to Strode’s Run Road, Boggs said.

The two-vehicle accident involved a 2013 Toyota, driven by Janiel Jenkins, 40, of Manchester, Ohio, and a 2013 Ford Escape, driven by Donna Snedegar, 64, of Maysville.

Snedegar was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, Boggs said. Jenkins was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of her injuries, he said.

There were no passengers in either car, Boggs said, although there was a dog in the Snedegar vehicle that survived the crash and was turned over to the victim’s family members.

The roadway was closed for some time as officers conducted an accident investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by MCSO Deputy Dustin Bickmeyer. Boggs said his office was assisted at the scene by Mason County Emergency Management, May’s Lick and Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Departments, Maysville Police Department and Maysville Mason County EMS.