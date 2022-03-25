Maysville police are investigating an incident of road rage that took place on Tuesday, according to Assistant Police Chief Mike Palmer.

Police responded to a complaint at the intersection of Kentucky 9 AA Highway and U.S. 62 near the entrance to Hardee’s at about 2:40 p.m., Palmer said. The report indicated that two males had gotten into a physical altercation outside of their vehicles at that location, he said.

Police were able to locate one of the people involved at Dunham’s sporting goods store nearby, Palmer said. That person was identified as a male juvenile who sustained minor injuries in the altercation, he said. The juvenile was later taken to the hospital for treatment by his family, Palmer said.

The second person involved in the incident, an adult male was located in Aberdeen, Ohio and came into the police station after officers put out a request on Facebook concerning the incident, police said.

Although those involved in the incident have not been identified by police, the persons involved were operating a maroon GMC Yukon and a gray Mercedes sedan, according to the Facebook post.

The incident remains under investigation, Palmer said, and those involved will not be identified until the investigation is complete.