In the near future, area residents and visitors to the area will be able to explore the natural beauty of the Ohio River during a scenic paddling trip originating from Maysville.

John Meng, a Maysville native, and Mason County High School graduate has started up the new business venture, Hole in the Wall Kayaking. The avid kayaker chose the name because the entrance is literally a hole in the wall just a short distance west of Limestone Landing in downtown Maysville.

Meng said the doorway into the old train trestle hadn’t been opened for 40 – 50 years when he entered the area recently to begin the clean-up project, which consisted of removing 3 feet of packed mud. At one time the opening connected Front Street to the river for those wishing to cross on a ferry. When the flood wall was completed in 1949, the trestle was left partially opened with iron bars. Later, the city welded the door shut. Meng got permission to open the door and found decades’ worth of mud inside.

Meng took his father there for a look around, knowing he’d give him an honest opinion about the endeavor.

“I knew I was on the right path when my 78-year-old-father picked up a shovel and went straight to work,” he said.

Meng attributes the idea of starting up a kayak rental business to the enthusiasm he’s received from people in the community when they see him with his kayak. He explained how he went on a kayaking trip to Augusta one day and stopped off at the Beehive Restaurant for a quick meal. There, he met a businessman who expressed interest in the kayaking venture.

“Wherever I go, I receive encouragement, support and positive feedback,” Meng said.

He went on to say Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen J. McNeill are on board with the idea.

Meng’s day job is as a systems analyst at Regal-Beloit Corporation, working from home. Since he lives in downtown Maysville, he enjoys kayaking on his lunch break.

“I’m an athletic person and there’s nothing like getting out on the river for a quick trip. It’s a magical, almost Zen-like experience that always puts me in a good mood. I want to share the experience with others.” He added that the venture can help keep young people out of trouble by giving them something else to do.

For those not familiar with the sport, a kayak is a kind of boat that’s slim and sits low in the water, often fitting only one person, but there are ones that accommodate two paddlers. They’ve been used for thousands of years, originally by the Inuit in arctic regions. The stealth capabilities of the small boats allowed hunters to sneak up on their prey along a shoreline.

By the mid-1800s the kayak became increasingly popular in Europe and kayak racing events were added to the Berlin Olympics in 1936. Kayaking contests have grown in popularity over the years, and there are a variety of opportunities, including high school and college competitions to participate in around the country.

Nowadays, ecotourism is becoming trendy and kayak trips are a great way for people to immerse themselves in their natural surroundings and get some exercise. And of course, the adrenaline rush of traversing white water rapids on a kayak is a thrill for adventure seekers.

Meng wants to start off small, with rentals available from May to October. He’s still in the process of procuring liability insurance and finishing up business plans with CSX Corporation. Kayaks would be stored in the trestle area, and he wants to add security cameras to keep them safe. People will be able to schedule their trips online and either bring their own kayak or rent one. There’s talk of developing a shuttle service to the Maysville River Park and additional destinations to make it easier for less experienced paddlers to participate. Meng is still working out the logistics but hopes to be up and running sometime this year.

Meng’s other passion is renovating historic buildings and he has a few under his belt in Maysville. He always wanted to live in an urban townhouse, and like the kayaking venture, he made it happen after improving properties he and his wife, Christie Toffan, purchased on West Second Street. Toffan owns the Christie Toffan Salon and Boutique located on the ground floor of one of the buildings where she provides hair care services and also sells specialty items like pottery, local artwork, natural gemstones, abstract wood pieces, and hats.

Since Meng and Toffan are redoing the second floor of the Christie Toffan Salon and Boutique for winter kayak storage, the project is a family affair.

Toffan would like to see Maysville become a destination point on the river.

“Maysville is such a beautiful little town, like a Hallmark card, and John and I want to help put it on the map,” she said.

Follow John Meng on his FB page for Hole in the Wall Kayaking updates and details about the Christie Toffan Salon and Boutique are available at www.christietoffan.com.