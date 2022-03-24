Six more Kentucky counties will make the transition in April to a new, secure driver-licensing model, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, that gives Kentuckians more choices and modern services, according to state officials.

Two local counties will be making the transition in April, including Bracken and Robertson. They will be joined by Boyle, Bullitt, Harrison, and Washington counties.

In each county, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk will cease licensing services at close of business on Friday, April 22. Customers will be referred to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices as of Monday, April 25, 2022. They bring to 106 the number of counties that will have made the transition by the end of April.

The traditional issuance system of licenses and permits initiated at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county is being phased out. It is being replaced by a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices located across the state. Twenty-two regional offices have been opened statewide to date, with more to come. KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to smoothly complete the transition statewide by June 30, 2022.

“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”

Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license or ID card at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations.

To date, more than 117,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office by renewing their current license online, and more than 7,500 have done so by mail. To learn more about how to renew your license, click here.

KYTC regional offices – the only place where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID – are currently operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Danville (appointment only), Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Hopkinsville, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Louisville/Nia Center, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset, with more offices planned.

In addition, a “popup” licensing office continues to operate in Mayfield, providing licensing services for the community ravaged by a tornado in December.

Driver Licensing Regional Offices will offer the following:

— Online appointment scheduling. Walk-in customers are still welcome.

— A choice between a REAL ID and a new standard card version. Both feature security upgrades and are available with a choice of four-year or eight-year expiration. (Eight years for all CDLs.)

— Service at any regional office, regardless of customer’s county of residence.

— Periodic “Pop-up Driver Licensing” visits to counties without a regional office to offer on-site application and renewal services.

License applicants receive a temporary identification document at the end of the transaction for use until the permanent card arrives by mail at their home address. This reduces the wait time for printing credentials during visits and improves security by eliminating in-office card production machinery.

Kentucky State Police will continue to administer all permit and license testing. Testing services are offered Monday through Friday by appointment. Applicants who require testing by KSP for a permit, driver license or CDL may make an appointment online by visiting http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.

Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or Department of Defense-issued military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification. Enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.

First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office. Specific documentation is required.