April flowers may bring May flowers but also it also marks the beginning of Brain Tumor Awareness Month or “Gray in May.”

Leaders of Brain Tumor Awareness Month and survivors of brain cancer are focusing a positive spin on finding ways to recognize, support research, and cope with this disease. An estimated 700,000 people are living with a primary brain tumor; 13,657 are children, according to information from officials.

Judy Kimbler of Fizzleville, Ohio, was diagnosed in August 2020 with a softball-sized brain tumor. She suffered several years with severe headaches.

Kimbler visited several doctors who said her condition was “female/age/job” related. She gained 44 pounds, lost all sense of smell, began to lose control of bowel, kidneys, and developed blurred vision.

Despite her medical issues, Kimbler continued to work full-time, along with farming and working to rescue animals. She also kept her daughters, her husband, and grandchildren as her priority.

An estimated 84,170 people received a primary brain tumor diagnosis in 2021. Approximately 70 percent of all brain tumors are benign and approximately 30 percent are malignant. The survival rate of malignant brain tumors is only 36 percent. An estimated 18,600 Americans will die from a malignant brain tumor in 2022.

Kimbler’s insurance denied her a computed tomography or CT scan in both January and June 2020. She continued experiencing debilitating headaches, periods of uncontrolled vomiting, and mini blackouts. Finally, Allison Landreth, Primary Plus APRN, insisted she find someone to approve a CT scan.

Dr. Angela Shupert of West Union, Ohio, agreed to examine Kimbler and ordered a CT scan and the family agreed to pay for the test themselves. Within hours, Kimbler was notified she had a sizable brain tumor.

Dr. Vincent A. DiNapoli of Mayfield Brain & Spine agreed to examine Kimbler the following day and within days, surgery was scheduled at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati.

After nine hours of surgery, 54 staples, and the placement of a metal plate, Judy’s benign meningioma tumor was removed.

Kimbler said she knew her body had issues, and continued to seek help until someone listened. Shupert was the seventh doctor she had visited for her headache issue.

Kimbler said her story should inspire all not to give up.

If you know of someone suffering from unusual symptoms please provide them with “Gray in May” information.