MAYSVILLE — Raising high-quality Simmental cattle has been a way of life for the Phillips family for a long time. Keith and Lindsay Phillip operate Rocking P Livestock in Mason County, while family members and partners, Chan and Tonya Phillips live out-of-state, running other ranches.

Rocking P boasts over 400 head of cattle and manages a combined owned/leased 2000 acres. The ranch sells top-quality bulls and they market their stock through cattle showing. In 2021 their cow, Rocking P Wildfire H129 was the 2021 Kentucky State Fair Reserve Champion female and won the Simmental Breeders Sweepstakes, among other titles. The family also competed successfully in a variety of additional shows with their animals in 2021 and 2022.

Many ranchers say that working cattle with horses is still the best method and the Phillips family has a string of nice quarter horses to do the job at the Rocking P.

Beef production is a large and important part of America’s agriculture. Kentucky’s moderate climate and rich soil make it a prime cattle-producing territory and the largest beef-producing state east of the Mississippi River. Cattle farming is a substantial industry in Kentucky. There are nearly a million beef cows in the state and Kentucky is home to 38,000 cattle farms. The Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association says that with over 2 million cows, Kentucky is the fourteenth largest cattle-raising state in the nation.

“We’re a family business, going back 4 generations,” said Lindsay Phillips. The Phillips family is also active in the Kentucky Junior Cattlemen’s Association (KJCA) and American Junior Simmental Association (AJSA). Both offer many educational activities and strive to teach youth about the beef industry through camps, cattle shows, and scholarships. “Our kids compete at a national level and are very competitive, claiming several grand champion titles recently,” Phillips stated.

Raising livestock is labor-intensive and costly. So far, economic shifts haven’t altered Rocking P’s operations, but that may change this summer. Phillips remarked, “We’re already making plans for the surging fuel prices when we’re running multiple tractors all day long to bale hay and bush hog.” Phillips added, “The cost of fertilizer has gone way up and so has the price of corn. It’s made the daily routine more difficult.”

Phillips said the family hopes to continue showing their prize cattle throughout the year and strive to produce a high-quality product, with a commitment to their customers. They want to be known as a program built on integrity.

You can contact the ranch at: rockingplivestock.com, [email protected], or follow their cattle showing journey on their FB page, @rockingplivestock.