Maysville City Manager said he expects to make a recommendation for someone to fill the city’s police chief position at the next city commission meeting.

Current Police Chief Jared Muse’s official last day is the end of the month and Wallingford hopes to have a new chief in place by next month he said.

Muse announced last month that he was retiring as chief after serving in law enforcement for more than 20 years, first as a police officer and finally as chief, an office he had held since 2019.

Muse received a job offer that he could not refuse, although making the decision to leave MPD was difficult.

In the largest research grant ever received by the University of Kentucky, researchers are conducting a project through the NIH’s HEALing (Helping End Addiction Long Term) Communities Study, a four-year, $87 million study aimed at reducing opioid overdose deaths by 40 percent. The grant coverage area was recently expanded to include Mason County, Muse said. He has signed on as the community coordinator, working with stakeholders and community leaders on issues with drug addiction.

“Chief Muse will be missed. Simple,” Wallingford said of Muse’s retirement. “He exemplifies what it means to be a public servant, by always putting others before himself. He’s taught me a lot about the police profession, particularly a profession that is compiled of heroes. It’s been an honor serving the public alongside of him and I look forward to enhancing our relationship that much more with his new endeavor.”

Despite that change, Wallingford said “we’re going to be fine,” under new leadership.

Wallingford said the city received two applications for the position, one from inside the department and one from outside. The inside applicant will be the one he recommends, he said. He hopes to have the new chief in place by April 1 to ensure continuity within the department.

City Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 12 at 5:15 p.m., at the Municipal Building’s commission chambers. The item is expected to be on the meeting agenda.