FRANKFORT — Eric and Michelle Crawford, who have been advocating legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky for 10 years, captured a huge win on Thursday when the Kentucky House voted to pass House Bill 136.

The bill now goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where a vote on the Senate floor is likely. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office is the last stop for signing the bill into law, making marijuana legal for medicinal purposes in Kentucky.

Eric Crawford, who has been disabled since 1994 said that the legal availability of marijuana will greatly improve his health.

“It will help with my pain and muscular issues.”

His wife, Michelle Crawford added, “It’s a quality of life issue.”

The measure is championed by Louisville Republican State Rep. Jason Nemes who said before the vote, “It’s unquestionable that medical marijuana helps some people. I don’t think anybody can contest that. Even the people who oppose it, oppose it for other reasons.” He went on to say, “This is Kentucky grown, Kentucky processed, and Kentucky tested.”

In Mason County, there seems to be wide bipartisan support for the bill as well. Mason County Fiscal Court and Maysville City Commission sent resolutions to Frankfort in favor of the bill, and State Rep. William Lawrence voted yes. The Crawfords have received encouragement from many in the community.

Nationally, 37 out of 50 states, including Ohio, have already passed laws to make the medical use of marijuana legal, and each jurisdiction has its own criteria regarding what conditions cannabis can be prescribed for. Kentucky is one of only a handful of states still holding out until this point. The debate has mostly revolved around safety issues and FDA non-approval, but advocates of legalizing medical marijuana say that it can be a safe and effective treatment for symptoms of many diseases, including cancer and multiple sclerosis, among other ailments.

Eric Crawford, who recently testified before the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, explained, “The marijuana will only come from Kentucky farms, and it has to be tested by an independent company to verify it’s safe. If I’d followed the pharmaceutical route prescribed for me after my accident, I’d probably be dead.”

For many people suffering uncontrollable pain, legal medical marijuana use could replace prescription opioids, which can become a serious addiction, and cause life-threatening problems with breathing and heart rate.

“We remain hopeful, but the fight isn’t over,” Michelle Crawford said. “Time is running out and we’re desperate.”

She advises people to reach out to their State Senators through the Kentucky Legislative hotline at 800-372-7181 to voice their support of the bill in Kentucky.