The ION Center, previously known as the Women’s Crisis Center,is sponsoring Maysville’s first Green Dot Day.

The celebration will be held at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club’s baseball parking lot on March 18 from 3 – 5 p.m. The center encourages are residents to join the festivities where food, games, a scavenger hunt and a lot of fun will be available. The ION Center hopes the event will raise awareness for the Green Dot violence prevention initiative and create a safer community.

“It’s a family event and it’s free,” said Tianna Wormley, a Maysville Green Dot community educator and representative.

At the event, Green Dot Spots and Champions will be recognized, along with Rev. Jim Dougans being presented with the Joe Pfeffer Award. Wormley said Green Dot Spots are places in Maysville that have participated in the training and where violence isn’t tolerated. They’re recognizable from the Green Dots displayed to the public. The Green Dot Champions are people within the community who got the ball rolling in Maysville and have been supportive of the program.

“We offer classes throughout the year and have a virtual overview coming up on March 24th. The classes are free as well,” Wormley said.

The ION Center’s goal is to work every day to support people of all identities who have been hurt by power-based personal violence. They offer emergency shelter, counseling, a 24-hour hotline, pet protection, hospital and court advocacy, safety planning and violence prevention education. One of the ways the center implements violence prevention in schools and in the community is by utilizing the Green Dot strategy.

The Green Dot Bystander Intervention Program was founded in 2006 by Dr. Dorothy Edwards. The program trains people about sexual assault, and domestic violence on college campuses, schools, and communities. Green Dot is a comprehensive violence prevention plan driven by the power of bystanders to stop violence and shift social and cultural norms. Green Dot sees all community members as potentially active bystanders and seeks to safely engage them in interrupting violence.

Bystander training prepares a person to quickly analyze interactions between people and determine what could potentially turn violent. Most threatening situations require police intervention, but since police officers can’t be everywhere all the time, Green Dot training helps citizens recognize the need for action to protect another person’s safety. Green Dot communicates utter intolerance for rape, partner violence, bullying, and stalking. The ultimate goal is not simply to react to potential violence as it’s happening but to simultaneously shift community perceptions that might be supporting violence.

Bystander training includes video and role-playing exercises and the length of the program can range from six hours to a weekend retreat. Implementing the training within a community can be a long-term endeavor.

A CDC-funded study evaluated Green Dot bystander intervention in 26 high schools over a five-year period and found that the training reduced the rate of interpersonal violence significantly.

Maysville became the first Green Dot city in the U.S. in 2021. A Green Dot City is a place where a group of people has successfully gone through the Green Dot training program to create a safer community through simple, everyday actions. At least 15 percent of people in three subgroups are trained in the standards set by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs in order to reach Green Dot City staus. In Maysville, the percentage was reached in Education, Non-Profit and City Government.

Wormley said, “A new program called Hot Spot Mapping is currently in the works. It’s a tool for us to get public opinion about where the areas are in Maysville that people might not feel safe.”

Wormley, along with Shelle McElfresh, a community Green Dot educator, and Lori Droege, who heads up the team for the prevention of violence at the ION Center has worked tirelessly to develop the Green Dot program in Maysville and to make Maysville’s first Green Dot Day a reality.

Visit “Green Dot Maysville” on Facebook to follow local activities or you can contact the ION Center on Third Street in Maysville directly by calling 606-564-6708 for more information. If you’re interested in Green Dot classes, contact Tianna Wormly at [email protected] to register for an upcoming class.