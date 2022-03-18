Five Mason County High School students recently collected items to donate to the homeless in Maysville and Cincinnati.

Reagan Anderson, Bailey Boone, Madison Howard, Loren Henderson, and Taylor Brown Rice did the collection as part of their FCCLA Star Events.

According to Anderson, her group that also consisted of Howard and Henderson, started with a bake sale to buy items such as hats, gloves, scarves, and other needed items. They then partnered with organizations to hand out items.

“We had a list of the items we needed and we held a bake sale to purchase them,” Anderson said. “We found organizations that could help us and partnered with them to pass out the items.”

Boone said her group did a similar project by holding a bake sale and a clothing drive at MCHS.

“We collected money to buy clothing items to pass out to homeless people in Cincinnati. We partnered with the Love City Church.”

Boone said they also passed out soups, sandwiches, and clothes with River Outreach in Maysville.

Boone said this was important to all of them.

“Homelessness is a growing issue in America,” she said. “Due to the pandemic, more and more people were being laid off. People have lost their jobs and their homes, so we wanted to do something to help out.”

According to the students, those who received the items were thankful.

“They were grateful for the items,” Boone said.

“They appreciated it,” Henderson added.

Henderson said doing the project made her value what she has.

“It made me realize to never take anything for granted,” she said. “Be grateful for what you have and for the support system you have, because a lot of people don’t have that.”