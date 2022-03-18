Maysville has set its citywide spring cleanup for April 1– April 11, one of four quarterly cleanups held each year.

Trash dumpsters will be placed at PelhamStreet/East Sixth Street, IGA parking lot, Central/East Sixth, Union Street, Old Main Street in Old Washington in the large grass parking lot, Wall Street and McDonald Parkway, Public Works on Martha Comer Drive, and the 400/500 block of West Second Street, according to information supplied by the city. Officials reminded the public that no hazardous materials are permitted in dumpsters.

A residential tire drop-off will be located at Public Works on Martha Comer Drive and will be available 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday. A maximum of four tires per household will be allowed with a per tire charge of $7 for exceeding the limit, officials said. Commercial/industrial businesses are not eligible to participate in the tire disposal program.

City officials are urging the public to observe the following tips to help keep the city clean:

Garbage and Trash

— Never set your garbage cans out more than 18 hours prior to your day of pick-up and please place them in your side or rear yard 12 hours after pick-up.

— All garbage must be bagged and in a sealed container

— If you have a major clean-up, you can call the Mason County Landfill at 759-7049 and arrange for a dumpster.

Weeds and Tall Grass

— Please keep your grass under eight inches at all times.

— Cutting your grass at least once a week and leaving the clippings behind, can help you have a healthy, vibrant yard.

— Grass clippings are a natural fertilizer for your lawn.

— Never blow or sweep grass clippings into the street as they can clog up storm sewers and make sidewalks slick.

— Snakes and rodents like tall grass—keeping your grass cut helps to “weed” out these varmints.

Tree limbs and brush

— Tree limbs (no more than 4 inches in diameter) and brush cut by the property owner can be set out near the curb for city pick-up.

— The city will mulch 15 minutes worth of debris for free (after 15 minutes, $50/hour).

Those with questions may contact City Manager Matt Wallingford at 564-2521 or email [email protected]