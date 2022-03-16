Bridge maintenance work will require temporary one-lane traffic on part of US 68 in Fleming County this month, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, March 16, temporary traffic signals will be activated on the US 68 bridge over Johnson Creek (milepoint 5.06) near the Mason County line. The signals will restrict all US 68 traffic to one lane, and will alternate traffic across the bridge one direction at a time.

Motorists on US 68 approaching the bridge from either direction should expect stopped or slowed traffic. Travel delays are likely during repairs, which should take about three to four weeks to complete.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.