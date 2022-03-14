While these last two years have proven to be incredibly trying for all of us, we have found that our work was even more vital to our community, as home isn’t a safe place for everyone.

Being quarantined at home wasn’t easy for anyone, but isolation in a home that isn’t safe can be terrifying. The Ion Center For Violence Prevention (formerly Women’s Crisis Center) made every effort to be the spark someone may need, and continued to offer aid and safety even as it felt like the whole world was shut down.

The pandemic pushed us to find new and creative ways to fundraise. Although our virtual and socially distant events were very successful, we are thrilled to be able to bring back our in-person Dining To Make A Difference.

This year’s event will be held on April 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Maysville Event Center located at 28 East 2nd Street, with a meal catered by D&D Catering.

In past events, we have incorporated “Celebrity Servers.” Our Celebrity Servers have always been a highlight of these events! This year we have six people who have stepped up to participate and they are already busy competing for donations online! So even if you can’t attend the event in person, you can certainly go on the event site and pick your favorite celebrity server to donate under and help them win this competition, while helping to secure needed funds for The Ion Center. You will be seeing more about the servers on our social media page in the coming weeks.

If you have attended our event in the past, you know that we always have incredible auction items to bid on, and this year has been no different. We have some wonderful things that have been donated by this community and we feel sure that there is something for everyone! Again, the best thing about doing some pieces of an event virtually is that people from anywhere can bid on these items! We hope to see some fun bidding wars! The online auction will begin April 1st, so check into the site on that date to view all of the packages and follow your favorites!

One of the highlights of our event every year is that we get the honor of recognizing someone chosen by our committee, for going above and beyond for our agency, and/or for the survivors that we serve. This year, our committee chose Claire Estill McHugh as our 2022 Icon Award Winner.

Our work is hard, but without a prosecutor who truly understands the dynamics that play into the intimate partner and sexual violence cases…it’s even harder. Claire has always been the first to step up and advocate for our clients within the court process. She understands the hard pieces; why they recant, why they return, why they may not choose to go through the criminal justice process, and how the perpetrator plays a role in all of that. Not only does she understands the clients that we serve and the barriers and fears that they face, but she understands our work and the importance of what we do for those survivors. She has been the first person within the criminal justice system to step forward and call out some safety concerns around our advocates attending court, and address them.

For all of these reasons, we feel honored to work alongside her, and honor her as our 2022 Icon Award Winner. She is a friend, to not only our agency, but also our clients within the system. We are confident that she will always do what can be done to bring justice to the survivors that we serve.

To take a look at all of what this event will be offering you can visit our event site at https://one.bidpal.net/dining22/welcome. Here you will be able view who has made the event possible through their sponsorship, to donate to our wonderful “Celebrity Servers”, bid on auction items, order your tickets to attend in person, and purchase raffle tickets for some very hard to find Bourbons.

Please purchase tickets to event by April 1 to give us an accurate count for the caterer.