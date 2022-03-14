Four exciting new exhibits await visitors at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in downtown Maysville.

You’ll experience a blast from the past with The School Days exhibit which showcases memorabilia from Maysville, St. Patrick, and Mason County schools before the final consolidation of Maysville and Mason County in 1991. You’ll see tangible items like cheer uniforms, band uniforms, state championship trophies, class rings, and a variety of class and team sports pictures that will take you on a fun trip down memory lane. Most of the items on display are property of the museum, but there are a number of donated objects from local citizens to see as well.

The next exhibit to check out is The Maysville’s Musical Connection, which highlights local musicians, bands, and talent. Along with an Edison phonograph and many beautiful instruments, there’s an impressive display showcasing Rosemary Clooney’s many records in collaboration with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Bing Crosby, and others. A collection of antique glass bottles, called “String Bottles,” are peppered throughout the exhibit. Those were donated to KYGMC by Becky Van Wormer and her husband in memory of their son, who collected the bottles.

You’ll find Black History Month celebrated in the main atrium with Maya Angelou’s And Still I Rise poem on display. The exhibit was curated by Dr. Cheryl French and highlights the achievements of Mason County’s African-American citizens. More than two dozen prominent residents from past and present are showcased. Among some of the notable people mentioned are civic leader, Florence K. Morton Norman; journalist and teacher, Julia Sohmers Young; business owner Henry Foley; Jerry Gore, educator, and historian, and basketball great, Bobby “Toothpick” Jones. Lyda Lewis, a Maysville native, and the first African-American Miss Kentucky in 1973 went on to compete in the Miss America pageant and signed a modeling contract with the Ford Agency. Lewis’ gorgeous red sequined pageant dress is also on display.

In the large room, you’ll visit The Browning Manufacturing Company exhibit, which focuses on the people who worked there and the company’s community involvement. For more than 100 years this progressive company employed more than 2,500 people. The exhibit boasts an array of sawmill pulleys, gears, and other mechanisms that illustrate the company’s innovative side. The kids will be entertained in the hands-on, interactive area, curated by Tandy Floyd, where they can explore the workings of several different devices, and even adults can experience first-hand how a pulley works and makes a job much easier.

Exhibit’s Curator Marla Toncray, pointed out several baskets filled with photographs of Browning employees.

“These pictures are for the public to look through and even take home if they find one of a relative or friend,” Toncray said. There’s also a tub full of industrial belts that were originally showroom equipment that is available to the public.

Toncray brought to attention the commitment the Browning Company had to their employees, showing a ledger from the 1930s that outlined a new health insurance policy. The company was known for its employee benefits and a scholarship program created to assist employees’ children in seeking higher educational opportunities.

The Browning Company was sold to Emerson Electric in the 1960s, and subsequently to Regal-Beloit a few years ago, when it was relocated to Florence. Through pictures and a variety of items on display, the Browning Exhibit is an excellent opportunity for former employees and their families to remember the good old days of working at America’s pulley maker and getting a fresh look at the company’s industrial and community contributions.

Toncray is thankful for the high attendance throughout the past two years of the COVID pandemic.

“The traffic is exhibit driven and holidays are the busiest time of the year,” Toncray said. “The museum is the main destination in Maysville for locals to bring their visiting relatives.”

The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The price to tour the museum, all the exhibits, including the miniatures, and the Old Pogue Experience is only $10, with children 18 and under just $2. Memberships are available. There’s a gift shop with unique items for purchase and you can tour the facility virtually by visiting the museum’s website at www.kygmc.org.